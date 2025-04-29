"He underestimates himself so much" — Fans react as BTS' Jin voices surprise about his popularity as over 50k fans queue up to get his tour tickets

BTS' Jin expressed his surprise about his popularity on Weverse. On April 29, 2025, a fan posted a picture on Weverse of a queue of people waiting ahead of her to secure a ticket for the BTS member's upcoming concert tour, RunSeokjin Ep. Tour.

The image showed that more than 50,000 people were ahead of them to secure tickets for the concert at Goyang Auxiliary Stadium in Seoul. Interestingly, the stadium has a capacity of 992 seats, as reported by Namu Wiki. The fan titled the image by writing,

"Should I give up?"

To which the BTS vocalist answered on Weverse, as translated by X account @jinnieslamp,

“Whoa, I didn’t know Seokjinnie was this popular.”

Fans rushed to the internet to express their thoughts about the Moon singer being unaware of his impact and popularity. One fan remarked that he "underestimates" himself.

"He underestimates himself so much," commented a fan on X.

Similar fan comments continued on X, where they expressed that he does not realize how much they are fighting for his concert tickets.

"him saying this when we are fighting wars in like 6 separate ticketing queues rn," remarked another fan.

"he doesn't even realize he made the whole fandom go into panic mode for the tixs," said another fan.

"Yes baby we're aware you don't realize please know that you're the most popular sought after idol right now," reacted a fan on X.

More fan reactions flowed on X, where one fan requested him to add more shows across Asia, while another remarked that he is very grounded.

"Seokjin bub you are loved … ARMYs love you so much baby.. i am also waiting for more asia places… pls add asia places.. your girl is poor can’t afford already given places," a fan wrote on X.

"Oh Jin.. You’re popular! I know why you’re saying it, but the world doesn’t consist of them only and not everyone eats up whatever BH dishes out. Love you so much, hope you have only positive vibes performing for your fans," added another fan.

"I think he's very grounded and don't let fame to their head. If you've watched in Kian, he asked one of the little kids, if BTS is popular among their age," said a fan on X.

More about Jin's upcoming album, Echo, and concert tour

The singer's second solo album, Echo, is set to be released on May 16, 2025, via Big Hit Music. The album was announced on April 15 and contains seven tracks, including the lead single, Don't Say You Love Me. The album also features a guest appearance by Yena on the song Loser.

BIG HIT Music's release notice on Weverse explained the upcoming album by stating,

"Echo conveys universal life experiences and emotions through Jin's unique and charming perspective. The album features seven tracks that showcase his versatile vocals against a dynamic band sound."

His solo concert tour is in support of his debut album, Happy, and his second album, Echo. The tour will begin on June 28, 2025, in Goyang and will end in Amsterdam on August 10, 2025.

The schedule for the RunSeokjin Ep. Tour:

June 28-29: Goyang, Korea, at Goyang Auxiliary Stadium

July 5-6: Chiba, Japan, at Makuhari Messe International Exhibition Hall 4-6

July 12-13: Osaka, Japan, at Kyocera Dome Osaka

July 17-18: Anaheim, California, at Honda Center

July 22-23: Dallas, Texas, at American Airlines Center

July 26-27: Tampa, Florida, at Amalie Arena

July 30-31: Newark, New Jersey, at Prudential Center

Aug. 5-6: London, U.K., at The O2

Aug. 9-10: Amsterdam, Netherlands, at Ziggo Dome

In other news, the singer will host a special fan event, Don't Say You Love Me @Seongsu, on May 17 at 2 pm KST.

