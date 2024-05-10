"His disses are diabolical": The Internet reacts as The Game releases savage Rick Ross diss track amid online trolling 

Amid the much-discussed Drake-Kendrick Lamar rap feud, The Game dropped a Rick Ross diss track titled “Freeway’s Revenge” on May 9. Since Lamar and Drizzy’s feud broke out, Ross has trolled Drake for the beef, leading to the other Compton rapper throwing shade at him over the past week.

On his Instagram story, The Game shared an AI-generated photo of Ross in a cop’s uniform running with a chicken bucket in hand. Rick Ross is seemingly being clowned in the photo, as the Compton rapper took a shot at his weight in the lyrics.

As soon as netizens got a sniff of the new diss drop, they took to YouTube to share their thoughts. One user said despite The Game being corny with some of his actions, his disses are infernal.

Internet reacts to The Game's new Rick Ross diss track "Freeway's Revenge". (Image via YouTube/@BagOnly)

Some fans were amused by The Game's lyrics and the beats in his track. They noted the rapper who dropped dozens of diss tracks against G-Unit, 50 Cent, Jay-Z, and Eminem was finally back.

A few others claimed the rapper was only trying to get the spotlight on him by dragging Rick Ross into a lyrical battle of their own.

The Game targets Rick Ross in latest diss track

The Game began “Freeway’s Revenge” with a jab at Rick Ross’s weight:

“Cut open his stomach and stuff bricks in it/ Put his body on a scale like its fish in it/ I can see the b*tch in him”

If visualized, the lines are quite concerning. The first verse continued to mock the Miami rapper’s weight:

“You 12 lemon pepper wings from a heart attack/ Akademiks get this ni*ga Ozempic start pack”

The ‘Hate It or Love It’ rapper insinuated that he was keeping track of Drake and Lamar’s beef as he referred to Kai Cenat and DJ Akademiks in the first verse. Both these streamers have been covering the Lamar-Drizzy feud since it unfolded.

The Game supposedly wanted the streamers to also cover his broil with Rick Ross. He made a direct reference to the other two rappers’ beef:

“This ain’t the Kendrick beef my Drake sing songs shots ring out”

The rapper also digs into Ross’ past occupation as a correctional officer. In a similar manner that Drake and Lamar brought up each unsettling detail about each other’s families, The Game made claims about Rick Ross’ s*xual preferences that he supposedly heard from the latter’s “baby mama”.

He continued with the diss by referring to Rick Ross' rapper moniker that he reportedly stole from Ricky Donnell "Freeway Rick" Ross, which led to a lawsuit. It appears the song's title itself refers to Freeway as it claims to avenge the former drug lord who supposedly got his name stolen.