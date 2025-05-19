How old is Johnny Mathis? Singer performs for the last time in his life in Englewood, New Jersey following retirement

On May 18, 2025, Johnny Mathis performed live for the final time at the Bergen Performing Arts Centre in Englewood, New Jersey, months after announcing his retirement due to "age and memory issues." The 89-year-old singer, who will celebrate his 90th birthday this September, has been in the music industry for nearly seven decades and has released over 70 albums.

In March 2025, his team announced his retirement on his Facebook profile during his ongoing Voice of Romance Tour, canceling his shows from June 2025.

“As many of you may already be aware, Johnny Mathis is approaching his 90th birthday this year. So, it’s with sincere regret that due to Mr Mathis’s age and memory issues which have accelerated, we are announcing his retirement from touring and live concerts," the statement read.

It continued:

“Johnny Mathis and his entire staff send their heartfelt gratitude to all Mathis fans worldwide for your continued love and support of his music! It’s truly been ‘Wonderful, Wonderful.’”

Johnny Mathis has a Lifetime Achievement Award

Hailing from Texas, Johnny Mathis was born in 1935. According to his website, his love for music was inspired by his father, who bought him his first piano when he was eight years old. In addition to his musical abilities, Mathis was also known for his athleticism and set the high jump record while enrolled at San Francisco State University. He was often referred to as “the best all-around athlete to come out of the San Francisco Bay Area."

However, he decided to pursue music as a career and was first recognized by the owner of the Black Hawk Club, who got him a singing job at Ann Dee's 440 Club. During his time there, George Avakian, a talent scout for Columbia Records, heard him sing and decided to sign him to the label. According to The New York Times, Avakian sent a message to the record label that read:

“Have found phenomenal 19 year old boy who could go all the way. Send blank contracts.”

Mathis released his debut album in 1956. To date, he has released over 70 albums. Some of his biggest hits include It’s Not For Me To Say and Wonderful, Wonderful, both of which appeared on the Billboard pop charts following their release in 1957.

Johnny Mathis' compilation album, Johnny’s Greatest Hits, previously held the record for the album with the most weeks (490 weeks) on Billboard's Top Album Charts. He also had 10 consecutive Top 10 albums released in the late 50s and early 60s.

Mathis has earned multiple Grammy nominations. He also won The Recording Academy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2003 and has sold over 360 million records worldwide, making him one of the "best-selling recording artists of the 20th century."

In March 2025, Mathis announced his retirement from live performance, citing age and memory issues as the reason. Robert Scott, his representative, said the singer's tour travels have "taken a toll on his body" in an interview with USA Today, adding:

"His voice is still wonderful, and it's a shame that he won't be able to share that with his audiences after May 18. He knows deep down that it's time to call it a day. He's performed 69 consecutive years now (1956) without ever missing a beat."

Johnny Mathis' latest studio album, Christmas Time Is Here, was released in 2023.

