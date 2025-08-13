How was T-Hood killed? Atlanta rapper's mother challenges the self-defense narrative in his investigation

Atlanta rapper T-Hood was reportedly shot to death on Friday, August 8, 2025. According to reports by AllHipHop, the shooting took place at the rapper's house in Snellville. Law enforcement officers are currently investigating whether this was a case of self-defense. For the unversed, a man who apparently fired the gun claimed that he was acting in self-defense.Gwinnett County authorities stated that the 33-year-old rapper got himself involved in an altercation with a woman at the house in the 3900 block of Lee Road. Authorities have revealed that the shooter was at the scene during the incident and had been cooperating with law enforcement. Police said,&quot;A domestic disturbance occurred at the residence, resulting in a female victim sustaining physical injuries.&quot;Law enforcement officials further claimed that the alleged shooter arrived at the house after the altercation between the woman and T-Hood was over. Despite the claims of self-defense, the rapper's mother, Yulanda, had refused to agree to it. According to AllHipHop, she took to social media and said,&quot;He was walking away and got 5 shots in his back. People this is serious. We will not let this ride. I need everyone to post up. We will not be defeated. I know you're watching telling me to keep fighting for you. I love you my celebrity. Justice for T-Hood.&quot;According to officers, nobody from the outside was involved in the shooting that killed the Atlanta rapper. They have also confirmed that the case is currently under investigation and they are looking into all angles surrounding the situation. The rapper was reportedly taken to the local hospital by emergency responders, where he passed away.Many fans and supporters had further taken to social media platforms like Instagram to mourn the loss of the rapper and to send condolences to the grieving family.Claims of T-Hood's girlfriend's brother being involved in his demise had been going viralWhile law enforcement authorities investigate the matter, several rumors and speculations have taken over. T-Hood's girlfriend, Kelsie's brother Ky Frost, is believed to have been present at the scene during the incident. For the unversed, Ky is the son of reality TV stars Kirk and Rasheeda Frost.Times Now News reported that Ky had been considered the prime suspect as of now. TMZ stated that Ky was at the residence when the altercation broke out. However, the authorities have not confirmed the same. Meanwhile, Kelsie, too, had negated all the rumors about the involvement of her family in her boyfriend's death.Kelsie shared photos with T-Hood (Photo via Instagram/frostedkae)According to Times Now News, Kelsie had posted a message after T-Hood's demise. In the emotional message, she wrote:&quot;The love of my life is GONE. The man I lay with and cuddle every single night… is no longer here. I don't condone this s**t in any way, shape, form or fashion. I am sick to my stomach. I don't wish this on anyone.&quot;Kelsie further wrote that she was in a bad state of mind and couldn't even grieve properly since she had to defend herself against the trolls and criticism. Apart from this, Kelsie also shared a bunch of photos and clips with Hood on her Instagram feed. In the caption, she wrote,&quot;Just come get me baby please.... I can't even type this. I love you papa. I can't wait to hold you again.&quot;While law enforcement officials are looking into the suspects and the case, no official charges have been filed by them as of now. Music producer Deedotwill had paid tribute to the deceased rapper. In the caption of an Instagram post, he wrote,&quot;We were just on the phone all day, I can't believe you are gone. REST IN PEACE T-HOOD I LOVE YOU BROTHER.&quot;Music producer paid tribute to T-Hood (Photo via Instagram/@deedotwill)The music producer further shared a bunch of photos with T-Hood as part of his tribute.Who was T-Hood?According to NewsBytes, the rapper was a well-known name in the Southern rap scene. He was prominent for his energetic performances. The rappers had previously dropped tracks like READY 2 GO, Big Booty, and Perculator. Hood had been quite active on social media platforms like Instagram as well.On this platform, the rapper had a following of more than 22K. His last post surfaced on his Instagram feed on August 2 and garnered many comments and reposts. According to reports by India TV News, in December 2024, T-Hood shared a post on Instagram about losing friends and his mental health struggles. Sharing that he lost two friends that week, the rapper wrote,&quot;Lately, I am losing so many friends that it is scaring me. I am not mentally well.&quot;As of now, there have been no further details about the shooting that killed the rapper.