"Set my brother up, she had her brother shoot him"- T-Hood's sisters claim Kirk Frost and Rasheeda's children were involved in the killing of rapper

Georgia rapper T-Hood, whose real name was Tevin Hood, was shot and killed at his Atlanta home on Friday, August 8, 2025. He was 33. In the wake of his death, his sisters took to social media and accused Rasheeda and Kirk Frost’s children of being involved in the crime.According to T-Hood’s sisters, Frost’s daughter Kelsie was in a relationship with the late rapper, and they reportedly got into an altercation, following which she called her brothers to “come handle it.” However, things allegedly escalated, and one of the brothers reportedly fired his gun at Tevin multiple times. Meanwhile, the other brother seemingly hid himself and the murder weapon from the police.T-Hood’s sister @maysiaaaa took to Instagram and shared back-to-back Stories demanding justice for her brother. The posts with the hashtag #FindKyFrost have now gone viral on Onsite!“@frostedkae [Kelsie] set my brother up, she had her brother shoot him. And say she didn’t know he shot my brothers 5 times in the back and stomach, chest. They cleaned it up and hid the brother, so the police wouldn’t find the weapon or him,” one of the Stories read.She further continued, “Her two brothers, one left the scene, but the one that lives on the property is hiding… Everything will come out, just wait.”Tevin’s sister added that if it was an “accident,” they wouldn’t have a “problem saying that.” They further mentioned that they would never accuse anyone of “something they didn’t do.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMeanwhile, another sister, @shopbadaddict, shared an Instagram Story where she accused Kelsie of using Rasheeda and Kirk Frost’s help to seemingly cover up T-Hood’s murder.“Now my brother is gone… hers ended mine's life and got his TV mommy and daddy to save him,” the woman wrote.Tevin Hood’s sisters have also called out Kelsie, mourning her boyfriend’s death and pushing back on the “weird and sick rumors” on social media, before deleting her post.More about T-Hood’s sisters’ allegations and the circumstances surrounding his deathOver the weekend, rapper T-Hood’s sisters alleged that Rasheeda and Kirk Frost’s kids were reportedly behind the murder of their brother. @maysiaaaa shared a blurry image of two youths and wrote in the caption:“This is the other brother, the one who said his ankle hurts. He also shot him, but left the scene before police came. He also stated that his sister called him to the property for help.”@shopbadaddict added in her IG Stories, “The type of hate ppl have in their hearts don’t make no sense and most of the time it’s never strangers.”Tevin’s sister regretted her late brother’s “33 years of hurdles thru haters” who she claimed “rap laps around the jealousy as if it’s nothing.” However, soon he began to trust “a certain type,” and he met with a fatal ending.“We dgaf about money, we got that. It’s the principle!! It’s the truth!! It’s the real behind it all!! 1 thing we ain’t never been fake or lived a lie!!” @shopbadaddict added.T-Hood's girlfriend Kelsie denied rumors of her involvement in his killing. (Image via X)Hours after T-Hood’s killing on Friday night, Kelsie Frost took to Instagram and shared a statement that has since been deleted. She began by saying she was “advised not to speak up” by many, but couldn’t “sit back” and “let this narrative” run.“The love of my life is GONE. The man I lay with and cuddle every single night is no longer here. So, as I want to ask for respect and privacy, I won’t, because I will always defend my baby. I don’t condone this sh*t in any way, shape, form, or fashion. I am sick to my stomach. I don’t wish this on anyone,” Kelsie wrote.She mentioned that the situation was a “total nightmare” as she had no time to grieve or pay her respects, as she was busy defending herself. Kelsie shared that she respected T-Hood’s family and loved ones but had to share her side of the story and give people the “insight” and “understanding” of what actually happened.She urged people to stop paying attention to the “rumors and conspiracy theories,” calling the narrative being circulated online against her and her family “false.”“I won’t let y'all bully me and put the blame on me, making it seem like we weren’t one! I ain’t ever fathom no sh*t like this. I love my man with my entire heart…” Kelsie wrote.Kirk Frost’s daughter shared she was grieving and hurting and “didn’t harm anyone or ask anyone to harm him.” According to T-Hood’s girlfriend, she was receiving threats and denied calling anyone but the late rapper’s mother for help.“I didn’t call for anyone to come help me. I didn’t ask for this. I would never. My baby was still healing from being shot 3x!! We handled our business in private… I didn’t call my family for help!! … I don’t involve my folks in our business. I didn’t call a brother, I didn’t call anyone but his mother,” Kelsie added.Tevin Hood died at the age of 33. (Image via X)She also claimed to be an “only girl,” and knowing that no matter what happened between her and Tevin, they always got “back together.” Kelsie concluded by doubling down that she would never hurt T-Hood and slammed those spreading the “sick narrative” of her alleged involvement in the late rapper’s death.Frost shared she was now “alone” but would continue fighting for the truth and share her love for Tevin. She mentioned that people would “hear, pick, and choose” what they want, but she didn’t “want this, ask for it, call for it, set up or ask for anything.”“Stop playing on my name. Real ones know he wouldn’t approve!!” Kelsie ended.According to WSB-TV reports, Gwinnett County police were informed about a domestic dispute and shooting in the Snellville area of Atlanta on Friday evening, around 7 p.m. When the first responders arrived, they found T-Hood with multiple gunshot wounds, provided him with first aid, and transported him to the hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.The case is currently under investigation. One person, whose identity remains undisclosed, has been detained, but no arrests have been made. Tevin’s mother, Yulanda, confirmed to local reporters that her son was shot at his residence.T-Hood is best known for songs including Ready 2 Go and Perculator and other musical projects such as Girls in the Party, Yellow Xan, 6 Shades of Z, Red Kush, No Problems (feat. Bear1boss), and Whisper. He was an up-and-coming figure in the &quot;freaky trap&quot; genre of Atlanta's underground rap scene.