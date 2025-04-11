"I did not demand their exclusivity, they offered it" — Ne-Yo clarifies that his 4 girlfriends are not allowed to date other men

Ne-Yo recently elaborated on the dynamics he shares with his four girlfriends during his appearance on The Angie Martinez Show. For the unversed, the singer revealed earlier this year that he is in a polyamorous relationship with four women, introducing them to his fans via social media in March 2025.

During his conversation with Angie Martinez on April 10, Ne-Yo explained that he did not force or manipulate the women into agreeing to their arrangements, noting that they all made the decision of their own volition. When asked whether they were allowed to date other men, the singer answered no, explaining that his four girlfriends offered him their exclusivity, and he did not demand it.

"I'm not forcing anybody to be here. If for whatever reason you decide this ain't for you no more, the door is never locked. You have permission to go on about your business. I don't want anyone to think I'm manipulating these women into doing something they don't want to do. Everyone that is here is here by choice. They made the decision.

"The question I get asked the most is, 'Are they allowed to date outside of me?' That's the question I get all the damn time, and I'm answering it right now: no. And imma tell you why. No, they are not. Here's the thing. When I got with these women, I did not ask for their exclusivity, I did not demand their exclusivity, they offered it. They came to me and said, "I wanna be exclusive to you and just you.'"

Ne-Yo also mentioned that he informed the women that just because they offered their exclusivity, it didn't mean he had to reciprocate, noting that the women agreed to his conditions. However, they could leave at any time if they wanted to end their arrangement.

When Martinez asked Ne-Yo what he offered to the four women for them to agree to his conditions, the singer said he provided them with honesty and security, creating a safe space for them to connect with him emotionally, physically, and spiritually.

He also criticized the negative attention he faced after disclosing his polyamorous relationship, adding that people were "wasting time" with their negative comments.

Ne-Yo revealed he re-evaluated his stance about relationships after his divorce from his ex-wife

In a February interview on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show, Ne-Yo revealed that he is in a polyamorous relationship with four women. He mentioned that his family, including his seven children aged between 14 and 2, is aware of the situation.

The singer also stated that he answers all his kids' questions honestly, adding that each partner has her role in the household, saying:

"It’s family. It’s community. That’s what it’s about."

In another interview, the singer revealed that his divorce from his ex-wife, Crystal Renay, prompted him to re-evaluate his stance on relationships. During his appearance on Real 92.3 Los Angeles in March 2025, Ne-Yo stated:

“After my divorce, I decided I ain’t lyin’ to nobody no more. I hurt a lot of people with just being dishonest about things that I could’ve been honest about.

"I realize now if I’d have just been honest from the jump, I could’ve saved myself a whole bunch of headache, heartache and everything else because it’s like, once you draw your line in the sand, ‘This is what this is, this is what it’s not,’ and let her make the choice, you’ll find the ones that rock the way you rock.”

According to People magazine, Ne-Yo and Renay announced their divorce in 2022 after nearly six years of marriage. In an Instagram post announcing their split in July 2022, his ex-wife accused the singer of cheating on her with "numerous women" throughout their relationship, stating that she was "heartbroken and disgusted."

Ne-Yo and Renay have three children together. The singer also has two children with his former fiancée, Monyetta Shaw-Carter, and two sons with influencer Sade Jenea Bagnerise.

On March 9, Ne-Yo introduced his partners—Cristina, Bri, Moneii, and Arielle—to his fans. In an Instagram post at the time, he revealed their names, nicknames, and Instagram handles, referring to his partners as his "pyramid."

