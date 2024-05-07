"I got the number 1 mixtape in the WORLD" — 4Batz denies having any beef with Drake after deleting viral Kendrick Lamar post

American singer and songwriter 4Batz addressed his now-deleted tweet to Kendrick Lamar, which sparked discussions of a supposed rivalry between the singer and Drake. On May 6, 4Batz took to X to dismiss any bad blood between him and the Hotline Bling rapper, tweeting:

"I ain’t got no problem wit dat n*gga [addressing Drake]. I got the number 1 mixtape in the WORLD and it’s not even a album."

The singer's tweet about Drake (Image via @4Batzz/X)

Rumors of an alleged feud between 4Batz and Drake emerged after the singer tweeted at Kendrick Lamar during his ongoing feud with Drizzy to take it slow with the diss tracks.

Furthermore, 4Batz's debut mixtape, U Made Me A St4r, was initially rumored to be released through Drake's record label, OVO Sound. However, it was ultimately released by Gamma on May 3, fueling speculations of a feud between them.

What did 4Batz say in his now-deleted tweet to Kendrick Lamar?

On May 3, 4Batz tweeted at Kendrick Lamar to slow his roll, alluding to the ongoing feud between him and Drake and their constant back-and-forth of diss tracks. He quipped at Lamar to give him "24hrs at least" as his debut mixtape, U Made Me A St4r, dropped on May 3, the same day Lamar dropped two Drizzy diss tracks, Meet the Grahams and 6:16 in LA.

"yo @kendricklamar I just dropped my tape my n*gga can I get 24hrs at least," he said in a now-deleted tweet.

The singer's now-deleted tweet tagging Kendrick Lamar (Image via @mzmarcopolo/X)

This interaction led to speculation about a supposed feud between the singer and Drake, but the former quickly put it to rest on social media by tweeting that he had no problem with the Child's Play rapper.

According to Hiphop DX, the singer and Drake reportedly crossed paths when the latter released a remix of the singer's viral song act ii: date @ 8 on March 8 to garner more attention to the track before signing him to OVO Sound.

4Batz reportedly signed with Drake's independent record label OVO Sound

In March, Billboard revealed that 4Batz, aged 20, signed with Drizzy's Canadian independent record label OVO Sound after his track act ii: date @ 8 went viral, debuting on the Hot 100 at No. 77 in January. In an interview with Billboard, the singer elucidated the meaning behind the viral song.

"The track was [made] more for the females. Nowadays, R&B is quote-unquote toxic. It’s a lot of fake toxicity going on. I don’t know about that toxicity. My momma raised me in a way like, ‘You love a girl, you do this. You open the door for her.’ I’m big on that, so that one was specifically for the females," he said.

Regarding inquiries about the specifics of the singer's OVO deal, 4Batz's attorney, Matt Buser, refused to answer. Instead, he highlighted that the singer "made a calculated decision to creatively collaborate with one of the most iconic artists ever."

"The positive energy and overall support from Team Drake/OVO was a driving factor in getting this song released. We are grateful for their involvement and are excited to see what the future holds as a result of this epic creative and business move," he added.

However, according to HipHop DX, U Made Me A St4r was released through Gamma, a record label founded by former Apple exec Larry Jackson and record executive Ike Youssefin in 2023, not OVO Sound.

The 11-track mixtape reportedly did not feature the Drake remix, but instead had a remix of act iii: on god? (she like) featuring Kanye, another contender in Drake's ever-growing list of rivals.

In the ongoing feud between Lamar and Drake, OVO Sound hasn't been spared. The former alleged that the label's staff were working against Drake and feeding him insider information, which he alluded to in his song 6:16 in LA.