Selena Gomez recently shared that she had a childhood crush on Ice Cube. In a chat with Karol G on Complex's GOAT Talk (June 25), the Emilia Perez star also talked about her love for the rapper and more.

“Can I tell you my first one I had a crush on, Ice Cube? I had the biggest crush on him when I was, like, 5. It’s so weird, but I just thought he would protect me. I’m only saying it simply based on my childhood,” she said.

For the unversed, Ice Cube (born O'Shea Jackson Sr.) is an American rapper, actor, and producer. The 56-year-old is known for his solo albums featuring political raps such as AmeriKKKa's Most Wanted (1990), Death Certificate (1991), and The Predator (1992).

The rapper has also had a successful film career, debuting in the 1991 drama, Boyz n the Hood. As of 2020, he has played a multitude of roles in over 40 films, including classics like the Barbershop series, Jump Street, Ride Along, and the like. In 2016, Ice Cube was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Gomez also raved about her love for Eminem, opening up about how her father would remix various songs for her as a child. Finally, the Texas-born songstress named Nicki Minaj as the GOAT among new-school rappers.

“One of mine was Eminem only because I grew up listening to him. My dad was a DJ and he would remix all kinds of songs, and every time it was an Eminem song, I would just get so excited,” she revealed.

At present, Selena Gomez is in a relationship with record producer, Benny Blanco. The couple announced their engagement in December 2024 following media rumors.

When Selena Gomez opened up about her songwriting process with Benny Blanco

On March 19, 2025, Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco appeared on Spotify's Countdown To Podcast. The two discussed their songwriting process and more in a candid conversation on the podcast.

Gomez and Blanco released their first collaborative album, I Said I Love You First, on March 21, 2025. Released through SMG Music LLC, Interscope Records, and Friends Keep Secrets, the album featured guests like Tainy, Gracie Abrams, J Balvin, the Marias, Charli XCX, and Finneas.

Alluding to the brainstorming sessions for their album during the discussion, Gomez explained,

"So, we’d get up in the morning and have a conversation. But our conversation was never led going, ‘What are we going to write in the album?", she explained.

She added,

“It was a very, like, ‘This is on my mind’...like ‘How does that make you feel?’ kind of thing."

Benny Blanco, who was also a part of the conversation, added that he would often take notes of their candid conversations without attracting the attention of Selena Gomez. The Grammy-nominated music producer described himself as Selena's "personal journal."

“I was constantly just writing whatever you said wherever we were. Sometimes, you’d be saying something really important, and I didn’t know if you even realized, but I would always open my phone and be like, ‘F**k, that’s such a good line for a song,’” Blanco remarked.

In response, Selena revealed that she is aware of Blanco jotting down her thoughts and conversations. However, it doesn't bother the songstress.

“I did notice, but I also was very like—you know me—I can just sit there and, like, talk. It didn’t bother me if that’s what you’re asking,: she added.

The high-profile couple also quipped about showing up at a Taylor Swift party on time, and how it left them "mortified." It was because "cool people don't show up to parties on time," according to Selena Gomez.

