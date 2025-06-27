  • home icon
  • "I'm gonna get the leak"- DJ Akademiks blames Kendrick Lamar for Drake collab track not being on Playboi Carti's latest album

By Pratyasha Sarkar
Published Jun 27, 2025 13:46 GMT
Hip-hop influencer DJ Akademiks recently blamed Kendrick Lamar for Drake's track not being a part of Playboi Carti's latest album, MUSIC. Carti's third studio album was released in March this year, but did not feature the Toronto rapper.

Speaking on his Kick livestream on June 26, DJ Akademiks played an unreleased snippet featuring Playboi Carti and Drake. He then claimed Carti had played the track for him before the release of MUSIC, but it was not included in the album because of Kendrick Lamar. He said:

"They got the worst part of the snippet. Cardi played this whole song for me on thing and yes, and for everybody, you know, I know people don't like the K Dot fans. Hate to say. Yes, Kendrick, the reason why this s**t ain't on the f**king album, man. Anyway, I don't think, I don't think Carti is gonna put it out, and I'm gonna get the leak, and I'm gonna leak it."
"I'm going to Drake first. If I can't get it from him. He won't give it to me, or I get it from Carti, but this s**t is coming out. Okay? They should just drop it together, like what they're doing, right? You?"
While Drizzy did not feature in Carti's album, MUSIC, Kendrick Lamar featured in three tracks on the album. He lent his vocals on the songs, Good Credit, Mojo Jojo, and Backdoor.

"Drake got to start claiming Houston"- When DJ Akademiks reacted to Kendrick Lamar hosting a successful concert in Toronto

In a June 14 livestream on Kick, Drake loyalist DJ Akademiks urged the rapper to take over Kendrick Lamar's hometown, Houston. His comments came after K Dot hosted a successful concert at Drizzy's hometown, Toronto, as a part of his ongoing Grand National Tour with SZA.

During the livestream, Akademiks was seen chatting with Wack 100 over a phone call while discussing the feud between K Dot and Drizzy.

Speaking to Wack, he expressed his dissatisfaction with the Toronto audience for making Lamar's show a success, and said:

"Yo I think Drake got to start claiming Houston. Because, put it like this, we knew from Super Bowl, from Pop Out, from Grammys, that Kendrick was on a victory lap. Him doing a victory lap, it ain't nothing new to me okay, yes are we going to call it a W? Yes!"
The hip-hop influencer added:

"Here's my thing, I never thought the people that lived in the place that the ni**a who was getting dissed but he's dissing y'all too because it's just y'all not like us I didn't think they would vibe with it and that's when I realized I said "Yo Drake got to start claiming Houston. Because Toronto ni**as ain't like that, Toronto ain't like that, I'm sorry."
It is worth noting that Kendrick Lamar has performed multiple diss-tracks aimed at Drizzy during his Grand National Tour. This includes the monstrous hit, Not Like Us, which saw Dot winning five Grammy Awards earlier this year.

Akademiks also questioned whether Champagne Papi would be able to perform an equivalent diss-track at Lamar's hometown, Houston.

Meanwhile, Kendrick Lamar created history this week after his Grand National Tour became the highest-grossing co-headlining tour in the history of hip-hop.

According to figures reported by Billboard, the tour has collected a gross revenue of $256.4 gross revenue, selling 1.1 million tickets over 23 shows. The previous record was held by Beyoncé and Jay-Z's 2018 tour, On The Run II.

Meanwhile, Drizzy has yet to release new music since $$$4U, his album in collaboration with PartyNextDoor, which was released in February this year.

About the author
Pratyasha Sarkar

Pratyasha Sarkar

Pratyasha is a Pop Culture and a European Football writer for Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature, and has over 3 years of experience in the pop culture industry. Throughout her career, Pratyasha has always emphasized detailed background checks, and believes in verifying all information regardless of how correct it may seem.

Pratyasha is an ardent admirer of Lionel Messi and has followed his journey since she was a kid; he inspires her with his dedication and humility. She has grown up watching, living, and breathing Satyajit Ray's cinema, which she believes is timeless. She loves Taylor Swift’s music and thinks she's a lyrical genius, and also admires Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Deepika Padukone.

When Pratyasha's off the clock, she enjoys reading books and listening to music. During the football season, she is usually busy watching football matches late at night when Barcelona are playing.

Know More
Edited by Prem Deshpande
