"I miss my boys so bad" — Fans react to BTS' Taehyung liking and commenting on RM's Instagram post

BTS RM's interaction with bandmate Taehyung, also known as V, on an Instagram post is attracting a lot of attention from netizens. Taehyung liked and commented on his band member's latest Instagram post.

Ad

On April 30, 2025, BTS's RM shared several photographs on the social media platform highlighting some of his recent activities. The pictures included him taking selfies with friends, visiting art galleries, and a photo of him, which the fans speculate is a practice room at Hybe.

RM captioned the post, which is automatically translated to English by Instagram as:

"Salmin.. It comes to life"

Ad

Trending

Under the post, Taehyung wrote, as translated by the platform:

"is it for real? Lmfao"

RM replied:

"sure it is"

Fans were overjoyed with this interaction and took to the internet to express their thoughts about it. One fan remarked that they missed the boys "so bad".

"i miss my boys so bad, " a fan commented on X.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Similar comments continued on X, where fans remarked that the boys need to get back together after being apart for so long.

"Bring my babies back rn one month early discharge is what they deserve for carrying their whole a*s COUNTRY on their world wide shoulders," commented another fan.

"It almost feels like a surreal crossover. Bangtan family has been apart for too long," reacted a fan on X.

Ad

"us losing our minds whenever they interact…. back to acting like victorian men who seen ankles for the first time, WE ARE SO BACK," remarked another fan.

More fans expressed their excitement and anticipation for the reunion of the band members in June 2025. Amidst all this, a fan wondered if the BTS leader had given a spoiler for what's to come, prompting Taehyung to reply like this.

Ad

"we are coming back when they comment each other post. no we are so closerr ,our superman is comingg back very soon," wrote a fan on X.

"My bangtan. I fear what would I do in June!! I'm boutta be crazy!!!!!!!!!!!!" exclaimed another fan.

"what if namjoon suddenly spoiler something in his post ? that's why v comment is it for real ? one wrote.

Ad

More about BTS's RM and his upcoming collaborative single with Epik High's Tablo

Kim Namjoon, aka RM, is a rapper, songwriter, record producer, and leader of the group BTS. He debuted in June 2013 under Big Hit Entertainment.

On April 25, 2025, Epik High's Tablo announced his upcoming single with the BTS member titled, Stop The Rain with a teaser. The teaser uploaded to his social media pages featured the voices of both singers accompanied by the background sound of rain. The song is set to be released on May 2, 2025.

Ad

The project marks the duo's second collaboration, the first being the track, All Day from the BTS rapper's solo studio album, Indigo. Tablo spoke about the upcoming track on his Instagram on April 25 and shared the reason behind the delayed release of the track.

Ad

He revealed that they started discussing their next collaboration immediately after working on the track, All Day, three years ago. Their goal for the next collaboration was to create something different from All Day, and the song had to incorporate elements from both of their musical worlds. They both decided to go with the theme of rain.

He further stated that the track was recorded just before the Seoul singer's military enlistment. However, Tablo was hesitant to release the song as he realised that both of them were writing such personal lyrics, and he was uncertain whether he could release a song that was like a personal journal of a BTS member.

Ad

Tablo revealed that he held on to the song for a long time, and it was after Namjoon called and gave permission to release it that he decided to do so. At the end of the video, the Epik High singer also stated that he is not doing any promotion for the song and requested fans by saying:

"If you love the song, please take it, run with it, and take it where it needs to go."

Ad

On the other hand, the BTS singer is set to be released from his military enlistment in June 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Priyadarshini Kaul M Priyadarshini Kaul is a K-Pop and K-Drama writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a Master of Arts degree in English Literature, which sparked her interest in global popular culture, particularly Korean entertainment. With over eight years of experience, including a role at Buzztribe, she has collaborated with notable clients such as ONDC, Max Healthcare, Tetra Pak, Pacific Mall, and Glance.



Priyadarshini draws inspiration from BTS and admires their journey and powerful messages of self-love. She enjoys bringing the stories of Korean artists to a global audience, highlighting how their work provides comfort and a sense of belonging. She is committed to delivering accurate and unbiased content by rigorously fact-checking information and staying up to date on industry developments.



If given the chance, she would love to travel back in time to attend an Elvis Presley concert and witness the artist's electrifying performance. When she's not writing, Priyadarshini enjoys reading and experimenting with new recipes in the kitchen. Know More