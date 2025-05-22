"I WANNA KNOW IF ITS REAL" — Fans react to Jun stating that he has a secret SEVENTEEN tattoo

During the GOING SEVENTEEN episode released on May 21, 2025, Jun of SEVENTEEN made an unexpected revelation about having a tattoo that has left fans buzzing. The episode, titled COMEBACK SPECIAL, was styled as a "fake documentary," created by the crew to celebrate the group's 10th anniversary.

Among the many light-hearted jokes, one recurring gag was that the group might be changing its name after a decade. However, Jun had a unique reason against the name change. In a deadpan tone, he revealed that he has a SEVENTEEN tattoo in a location that's hard to see.

Curious and amused, some members followed him to the bathroom, where he showed them the tattoo. Upon returning, their stunned reactions suggested they had seen something, leaving fans half-convinced and entirely intrigued. No images or confirmations of the tattoo have been shared, leading to widespread speculation. One fan wrote on X:

"I WANNA KNOW IF ITS REAL"

The playful mystery has ignited fan curiosity across social media, where Carats are posting reactions ranging from hilarious guesses to excitement about the tattoo:

"All the boys basically line up to see it, so funny hhh," a fan said.

"You know it's serious when woozi gets up to take a look," a fan stated.

"Vernon's reaction..did he really get one?? Everyone seemed genuinely shocked," a confused fan said.

Fans were tickled by how the members lined up one by one to take a look at the tattoo.

"They showed how Jun loves seventeen. but them lining up to see it and the remarks," a fan wrote about the scene.

"This is it. Theyre all gonna get matching tattoos now," a fan remarked.

"This is so funny the way no script could ever make me laugh like this," a fan added.

GOING SEVENTEEN: COMEBACK SPECIAL sparks tattoo mystery and group name chaos

GOING SEVENTEEN: COMEBACK SPECIAL SEVENTEEN TV #1 was filmed on March 31, 2025. It was presented as a fake documentary, though it's clear from the members' candid reactions that they weren't aware of the setup being fictional.

The members were invited under the pretense of attending a "new ring ceremony," a tradition in the group where they receive new rings to commemorate each full-length album release.

Each subunit was taken to SEVENTEEN's very first dorm, where they shared a meal and reflected on their early days. They were told this meal would be part of a documentary, and that the group might undergo major changes. Talk of restructuring surfaced, with rumors that the group could lose or gain members, and that their name might even be changed to "EIGHTEEN."

Members tossed around absurd new group names like "Black SEVENTEEN" and "White SEVENTEEN," and debate ensued on whether change was welcome or not. That's when Jun stole the spotlight and mentioned a completely unexpected reason to keep the group's name unchanged with the revelation of his tattoo.

Naturally, the curiosity skyrocketed. Members Vernon and The8 followed Jun to the bathroom to confirm, followed by DK and, eventually, even the usually reserved Woozi. Their reactions were genuine surprise, laughter, and awe, which left fans questioning everything. They pondered whether it was real or the members were really good actors.

The mystery deepened during a recent Weverse live by Mingyu, where he jokingly pointed to the right side of his lower chest and hinted that Jun's tattoo might be somewhere in that area. He further teased, saying it was the fans' job to find the tattoo now.

With the second part of this fake documentary still to be released, fans eagerly await more chaos, revelations, and possibly, more hints. Meanwhile, excitement is mounting for the release of their fifth full-length album, HAPPY BURSTDAY, which will be released on May 26, 2025. The album's tracklist and some teasers have already been released, and fans are looking forward to it.

About the author Rujula Bhanarkar Rujula is a pop culture journalist who covers K-pop at Sportskeeda. She graduated with a bachelors in English Literature from Mumbai University, following which, as a self-proclaimed K-pop fangirl, Rujula pursued her passion for the written word to report on all things Korean. Rujula has over 4 years experience in curating content for diverse companies like Disney (Star Sports), KpopWise, Icy Tales, Nettv4u, and Walking Wicket.



For her, referring to official sources and cross-verifying information are of utmost importance to maintain objectivity and credibility of the information she offers to her readers. She also takes into account social media posts from people experiencing an incident first-hand to add depth and perspective to her story.



While creatively presenting information about an artist’s particular look or campaign is Rujula’s forte, she believes her true strength lies in interviewing celebrities and idols. At Sportskeeda, Rujula has exclusively interviewed famous K-pop groups and idols such as ChoCo, Jae Chong, BLACKSWAN, DKZ, Lee Taevin, E:LFIN, Kim Seong-gyeong, and Hyun-woo.



Rujula’s favorite artists in the K-circle are BTS, Jackson Wang, ENHYPEN, and SEVENTEEN, and she admires them for their humility, genuineness, and generosity. When not busy tracking the latest developments in Korean entertainment, Rujula can be found playing cricket, a sport she has played professionally for over 10 years. Know More