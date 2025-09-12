"I wish I didn’t have to write this song..." Tom MacDonald speaks out after his song about Charlie Kirk's death goes viral on YouTube

Canadian rapper Tom MacDonald spoke out following the viral success of his new track CHARLIE, a tribute to Charlie Kirk. The song, released on YouTube on September 11, 2025, came just one day after Kirk was fatally shot during an event at Utah Valley University.

Within 24 hours, the single amassed over two million views and quickly rose to the top of YouTube’s trending chart.

In a Facebook post shared on September 12, MacDonald acknowledged the bittersweet nature of the song’s success. While proud of its reach, he stressed that its creation came from a place of necessity rather than desire.

“CHARLIE” is the #1 video on YouTube. I wish I didn’t have to write this song…but it needed to exist…and #1 is its rightful place,” he wrote.

The rapper further emphasized that the song was not about elevating himself but about honoring Charlie Kirk and the impact he had on many people across generations.

“And to be clear - it has very little to do with me. It has everything to do with Charlie Kirk and the incredible impact that he has had on generations of people. May God rest his soul and comfort his family…and may his supporters echo his words for the rest of time,” MacDonald added.

Everything that we know about Charlie Kirk’s assassination

Charlie Kirk (Image via Getty Images)

Charlie Kirk, a right-wing political activist and founder of Turning Point USA, was killed on Wednesday, September 10, 2025, after being shot in the neck while speaking at the quad of Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah. He was 31 years old and the father of two.

According to a BBC News report dated September 11, the shooting occurred around 12:20 p.m.

In response to a question about how many transgender Americans had committed mass shootings in the past decade, Kirk replied, “too many.” When the audience member clarified that the number was five and pressed him to compare it with the total number of mass shootings, Kirk countered:

“Counting or not counting gang violence?”

Moments later, a single gunshot rang out, believed to have come from the roof of the Losee Center, a building overlooking the campus quad.

Eyewitnesses described scenes of chaos as Kirk slumped in his chair, bleeding heavily. Raydon DeChene, who was near the stage, recalled the horrifying moment.

“I was right up front… and there’s just blood pouring out everywhere and his eyes kind of rolled back,” DeChene told CBS News.

Police reported that more than 3,000 people had been in attendance, with only six university officers and several plainclothes officers providing security alongside Kirk’s team.

Shortly after the shooting, two individuals were briefly detained. However, authorities later confirmed that neither was connected to the crime. One was charged only with obstruction. The gunman initially remained at large.

News of Kirk’s death was first confirmed by President Donald Trump in a Truth Social post on September 10.

“The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead… He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us,” Trump wrote.

Two days later, on Friday, September 12, President Trump was the first person who revealed the news about the capture of Kirk’s prime murder suspect, a 22-year-old boy named Tyler Robinson

“I think with a high degree of certainty, we have him. In custody,” he said on Fox & Friends.

He added that the suspect had been “turned in” by someone close to him.

According to a BBC News report dated September 12, FBI officials stated that Robinson had acted alone. They also confirmed his arrest at a press briefing on Friday but declined to comment on Robinson’s background, political views, or possible motive, stressing that the Charlie Kirk murder investigation was ongoing.

