Is Lizzo's fifth album delayed? Singer talks about navigating lawsuits and the current pop landscape

Singer Lizzo has shared an update about how legal troubles have derailed her plans to release a new album this year. The singer's comments come after she dropped two new singles in the last few months.

Ad

In an interview with Vulture, Lizzo hinted that her upcoming fifth studio album has been delayed. She explained that her dealing with legal trouble and the various changes in the pop industry have disrupted her creative pursuit, leading to the delay in the album release.

"I put out those two singles, and it feels like I had a crash course in what putting music out as a pop artist in 2025 looks like, and it’s interesting. The industry and the landscape change every year. What worked last year is not going to work this year," she said.

Ad

Trending

The singer added that her initial thoughts on her upcoming fifth studio album was similar to her 2022 album, Special. In March this year, the singer had claimed that she had finished working on her fifth studio album, titled Love in Real Life.

"I am flying by the seat of my pants, which is crazy because I had three years to plan this s**t out, and all of my plans kind of crumbled," she added.

Ad

Lizzo has multiple ongoing lawsuits against her. Her last release was a mixtape, My Face Hurts, in June. The two singles she dropped this year are Love in Real Life and Still Bad.

Lizzo's multiple legal woes explored as the singer urges fans to "fall in love with her all over again"

BET Awards 2025 - Show - Source: Getty

Lizzo has been dealing with several lawsuits as of writing, which she claimed have disturbed her creative thinking and process. Speaking in her aforementioned interview with Vulture, the singer urged her fans to fall in love with her all over again. She also spoke about the last two singles she released, and said:

Ad

"I think I needed to drop those songs so I could subvert that expectation of me because, in turn, it created this new discovery that I really wanted. I wanted people to rediscover who I am and fall in love with her all over again."

In 2023, two lawsuits were filed against Lizzo by two different parties. The first one came from three of her former dancers. They sued the singer, her dance captain, Shirlene Quigley, and her production company, alleging sexual assault, hostile workplace behaviour, and workplace discrimination.

Ad

The second lawsuit came from her former wardrobe designer and fashion designer, Asha Daniels, who accused the singer and her team of sexual harassment and racism in a legal complaint filed in the same year. Daniels alleged that Lizzo created a hostile workplace environment during her world tour. She has since then been dismissed from the lawsuit filed by Daniels. However, the singer's touring company, Big Grrrl Big Touring, is also a defendant in this lawsuit.

Ad

Lizzo and her team have denied all allegations. After the lawsuit was filed in March 2023, the singer took to her Instagram to slam these charges.

"I am not the villain that people and the media have portrayed me to be these last few days. I am very open with my sexuality and expressing myself, but I cannot accept or allow people to use that openness to make me out to be something I am not."

Ad

Lizzo further described these charges as "sensationalized stories" coming from "former employees who have already publicly admitted that they were told their behavior on tour was inappropriate and unprofessional."

Despite everything, the legal procedure is going on, and further updates on the matter are awaited as of this writing. Vulture reports that the trial is set to take place in December this year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pratyasha Sarkar Pratyasha is a Pop Culture and a European Football writer for Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature, and has over 3 years of experience in the pop culture industry. Throughout her career, Pratyasha has always emphasized detailed background checks, and believes in verifying all information regardless of how correct it may seem.



Pratyasha is an ardent admirer of Lionel Messi and has followed his journey since she was a kid; he inspires her with his dedication and humility. She has grown up watching, living, and breathing Satyajit Ray's cinema, which she believes is timeless. She loves Taylor Swift’s music and thinks she's a lyrical genius, and also admires Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Deepika Padukone.



When Pratyasha's off the clock, she enjoys reading books and listening to music. During the football season, she is usually busy watching football matches late at night when Barcelona are playing. Know More