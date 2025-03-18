“it just looks like a listening party” - Internet reacts to Playboi Carti’s performance of ‘GOOD CREDIT’ at Rolling Loud California 2025

The weekend following the release of his highly anticipated third studio album, Playboi Carti headlined Rolling Loud California, giving attendees the first official live performance of records included on MUSIC.

This past Sunday (March 16), Carti debuted a massive setlist of hit records from his discography, while also thrilling fans with surprise appearances from UK rapper Skepta and streamers Kai Cenat and Dabo.

He also brought out frequent collaborator The Weeknd, with whom he now shares three career collaborations, namely Popular, Timeless, and RATHER LIE, the latter of which was included on Carti's third studio album.

With a massive headlining set, the following 35 records were live-performed at Playboi Carti's 2025 Rolling Loud California show, held at the Hollywood Park Grounds:

POP OUT MOJO JOJO (feat. Kendrick Lamar) STOP BREATHING CRUSH (feat. Travis Scott) WALK Rockstar Made COCAINE NOSE GOOD CREDIT (feat. Kendrick Lamar) BACKD00R (feat. Kendrick Lamar and Jhené Aiko) LIKE WEEZY K POP H00DBYAIR (OG) EVIL J0RDAN TOXIC (feat. Skepta) RATHER LIE (feat.The Weeknd) TIMELESS (feat.The Weeknd) OPM BABI SKY CHARGED DEM H*ES A FEE (feat. Travis Scott and Future) DIS 1 GOT IT OVERLY JUMPIN FINE SH*T CRANK I SEEEEEE YOU BABY BOI TRIM (feat. Future) WE NEED ALL DA VIBES (feat. Young Thug and Ty Dolla $ign) FE!N (feat. Travis Scott) LOCATION DIFFERENT DAY TYPE SH*T (feat. Metro Boomin, Future, and Travis Scott) SHOOTA (feat. Lil Uzi Vert) OLYMPIAN PLAY THIS LONG TIME — INTRO

With clips from Playboi Carti's Rolling Loud California show going viral across social media platforms, several netizens shared their reactions to the live set on reposts from popular media outlet NFR Podcast.

One of the most spoken-about records on Carti's MUSIC album was his collaboration with Kendrick Lamar on GOOD CREDIT. The record was also live-debuted on Rolling Loud California 2025, with users claiming the set looked like a "listening party" instead of a concert.

More reactions followed, with users sharing their reactions to Playboi Carti's performance of GOOD CREDIT at Rolling Loud California.

"I’ve seen better from his crowd, must be the song," a user claimed.

"Imagine standing in a crowd of 40k while the performer just walks around the scaffold yelling every tenth word. Awful performance. Lighting and pyro looks incredible, tbh," another added.

"This performance sucked tbh. He didn't even perform," a user stated.

The general reaction from Playboi Carti fans however was highly positive, with many calling his live performance of MUSIC a "great set," citing that the crowd didn't do the album justice.

"Great set with a meh crowd smh wish he did it in Miami," a fan stated.

"This was a great set I’m disappointed in the crowd," another stated.

"The crowd did a lot of the new songs dirty. Still great performance from Carti tho," a fan cites.

Fans were seen reacting to Playboi Carti bringing out The Weeknd for RATHER LIE and Timeless at Rolling Loud California.

"Playboi Carti and The Weeknd performing 'Rather Lie' live at Rolling Loud is an absolute banger! The energy in that image looks insane—wish I could’ve been there to experience it in person," a fan stated.

"I DID NOT EXPECT THE WEEKND TO BE THERE WHATSOEVER WHAT A MOMENT," said another.

Playboi Carti's third studio album expected to debut at No.1 on Billboard 200

It's been less than a week since Playboi Carti finally released his third studio album, MUSIC, thrilling fans with a project he's been teasing for almost five years. The LP officially follows up on his chart-topping sophomore studio album, Whole Lotta Red, which was distributed to streaming platforms on December 25, 2020.

Upon its release on Friday (March 14), Carti's MUSIC was announced to have earned the largest opening day stream count for projects released in 2025, after debuting with 139 million streams. This achievement also marks the seventh-largest album opening in history.

Recent reports suggest Playboi Carti's MUSIC is set to debut at No.1 on Billboard 200 this coming week, with industry projections suggesting the Atlanta rapper's third studio album is expected to sell over 250,000 album-equivalent units.

Playboi Carti's third studio album is a massive 30-record LP with a runtime of one hour and 16 minutes, hosting features from Kendrick Lamar, Future, Travis Scott, The Weeknd, Jhené Aiko, Skepta, Young Thug, Ty Dolla $ign, and Lil Uzi Vert.

