"It's not easy to be famous" — Netizens react as photo of Taylor Swift's bodyguard accompanying her to the washroom goes viral

Netizens have reacted to the viral snapshot of Taylor Swift's longtime bodyguard, Drew, exiting the washroom with her during the Super Bowl LIX on February 9, 2025. This has sparked a debate on the extreme measures taken to protect high-profile celebrities.

Ad

On February 9, the songstress was at the Caesars Superdome to support her beau Travis Kelce, who was playing for the Kansas City Chiefs. However, fans noticed a moment when Swift had to use the washroom and her bodyguard accompanied her inside the loo.

Shared by X user @eraspetsch, the viral moment has already amassed almost two million impressions.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Meet a little girl with a big heart RIGHT HERE

Netizens have also commented on the same, expressing concern for the songstress.

"It's not easy to be famous," a fan wrote on X.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"The fact that there is someone OUTSIDE THE BATHROOM WAITING FOR HER TO GET OUT TO TAKE A PICTURE makes it reasonable. Unfortunately, people don't know the definition of privacy, so she needs him beside her at all times, even for the bathroom," added another.

"Instead of trollng we should know it is because of her safety. Creepy people do not hesitate to take inappropriate pics or hoggling Taylor while she is at the washroom, heard such insane stories like this. Hats off to drew tbh and y'all need to keep your dirty minds off," opined another user.

Ad

"Because these pictures and if he wasn't there the pictures would be way worse. What an invasive picture and here's your sharing and spreading it. BOUNDARIES PEOPLE, BOUNDARIES. Who stalks her to the bathroom? Suck weirdos," another commented.

Many users praised Drew, commenting on his dedication to his job.

"Drew is literally her shadow. I have so much respect for him and nobody dare cross him. He may look nice but his sole purpose is to make sure nobody unalives her, which is terrifying. It allows her to have a NORMAL life. Bro will take someone DOWN and OUT in the blink of an eye," a person wrote.

Ad

"The fact that Drew has to carry a L1 Trauma kit in case she's shot or stabbed is truly horrifying. Google TK/TS leaving a restaurant - he has it on. Everyone giving TK shit about his Trump answer has to understand that it only takes ONE ps*cho that's pissed. Think about Vienna," another commented.

Ad

Some other reactions are as follows:

"Smart to stay safe. I'm sure she receives lots of threats. Although we always look at the perks of fame, we have to understand the downside of it. Safety and happiness to everyone," a fan commented.

"I think the fact this photo was taken is a really good example of people being inappropriate enough for it to be a necessity," another opined.

Ad

"That doorway is for the men’s and women’s bathrooms. Maybe Drew had to go tinckle as well but I highly doubt he went into the girls bathroom with Taylor," wrote a fan on X.

Drew has been Taylor Swift's bodyguard for years and is often seen shadowing her at various public events, concerts, and other appearances. According to Daily Mail, it is alleged that Drew is not his real name. Reportedly, he keeps a low profile because of his job.

Ad

Video of Taylor Swift tipping workers after the Grammys goes viral on social media

Taylor Swift at the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show (Image via Getty)

A recently surfaced video showing Taylor Swift thanking and tipping backend workers at the 2025 Grammys has gone viral on X. Taylor Swift was nominated in six categories at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena on February 2. However, the songstress lost in all categories and could not add to her pre-existing tally of 14 Grammys.

Ad

X user @tayvisnation shared a clip taken during Taylor Swift's departure after the ceremony. While leaving with her friends and security, the songstress turned back and thanked the workers in the hallway.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Taylor Swift has been spotted handing out tips to workers on many occasions. Back in December 2023, the songstress was seen handing out $100 bills to the kitchen staff during a Kansas City Chiefs game. The next month, she tipped a ticket taker called Jerris Rainey during another Chiefs game at the Highmark Stadium.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback