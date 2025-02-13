Travis Kelce’s parents open up on Chiefs TE's future with girlfriend Taylor Swift: Report

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce's parents are reportedly happy to have Taylor Swift in their son's life. According to Page Six, a source close to the family says Donna and Ed Kelce, along with Travis' brother Jason, have never seen him this happy.

“They’ve never seen Travis so happy with a girlfriend before,” the insider shared while speaking to Page Six.

Thus, Donna and Ed "would love to see Taylor and Travis spend their lives together” and believe she is a "perfect fit for Travis.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Besides, Travis and Taylor's families also get along very well.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Their families blend seamlessly," the insider added.

The source added Donna and Ed are aware that "Taylor isn’t using Travis for his fame and that she truly loves and cares about him for who he is." They feel like "Taylor has a heart of gold."

Trending

Travis Kelce's parents are unhappy with Taylor Swift getting booed during Super Bowl LIX

Taylor Swift made a stylish entrance at Super Bowl LIX, wearing a white blazer, denim shorts and thigh-high boots. To support the Kansas City Chiefs, she carried a small red Givenchy bag.

However, Swift got an unexpected reaction when she appeared on the stadium's big screen and was booed by some fans.

People close to the Kelce family said they were shocked by the boos.

“Travis’ family felt awful when Taylor was booed,” the Page Six insider said. “They don’t think anybody deserves that.”

Swift, who has been dating Kelce since 2023, was in a VIP suite with his family.

The Chiefs lost the game 40-22 to the Eagles, making the night even tougher.

After the loss, Swift has been comforting Travis Kelce. She's been supportive of Travis, as per the source. Now that the NFL season is over, the couple plans to take a private vacation.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.