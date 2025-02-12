Taylor Swift brings Chiefs game-day tradition to the Grammys

Taylor Swift went viral in NFL circles in December 2023 after she attended the Kansas City Chiefs game at Gillette Stadium. The Grammy-winning singer was seen giving $100 bills to workers at the stadium after the Chiefs defeated the Patriots in a regular season matchup.

Photos of Swift walking into the kitchen preparation areas and handing the money to the servers and other stadium employees were seen as a gesture of appreciation. Swift was apparently also seen doing so for all of the stadium staff at Arrowhead Stadium as well.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

After the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California on February 2, Swift once again showed her appreciation. A video of Swift at the Grammys after-party circulated on social media this week. Swift stopped when she saw a group of workers and went back to hand out tips.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

After her record-breaking "The Eras Tour," Swift reportedly gave every truck driver in her crew a $100,000 bonus, which totaled over $5 million.

Kylie Kelce revealed when she found out Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were dating

Kylie Kelce met Taylor Swift for the first time during the AFC divisional round against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.

On Tuesday, Kelce appeared as a guest on Alex Cooper's "Call Her Daddy" podcast. Cooper asked her if she and her husband Jason Kelce knew that Travis Kelce was dating Swift before the rest of the world knew.

She revealed that they did find out together before Swift attended her first Kansas City Chiefs game in September 2023. She insinuated that they didn't know far in advance of that game though.

"We were not," Kylie said. "No, I will say we knew before everyone else knew. Jason and I found out together, but we knew before they hard-launched with her going to a game."

Expand Tweet

Cooper also asked her about her first in-person meeting with Swift in Buffalo. Kylie said she was shocked that social media was making such a big deal that they hadn't met yet and that she didn't see it as a big deal and knew they would meet eventually.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.