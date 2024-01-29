Taylor Swift leaves $100 tips, 'feverishly thanks' M&T Bank employees as Travis Kelce books trip to Super Bowl at Ravens' expense

Death, taxes and NFL cameras panning to Taylor Swift at every Kansas City Chiefs game: Few are the certainties in life, but we can count on them, that's for sure.

As Travis Kelce's Chiefs humbled the Baltimore Ravens in their backyard, Swift watched the proceedings keenly, cheering her boyfriend on with boundless enthusiasm. If the pop megastar wanted a show at the M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday evening, she certainly got one.

Not only did Kelce pass Jerry Rice for the most catches in NFL playoff history (152) on a connection from Patrick Mahomes, but the duo also booked a trip to the Super Bowl for the fourth time in five years.

Nevertheless, all eyes were again on Swift as Kelce's Chiefs silenced Ravens fans all evening. The 12-time Grammy winner made sure not all Ravens fans left the stadium empty-handed in a big-hearted gesture toward several people working at the stadium on Sunday.

AFC championship - Kansas City Chiefs vs. Baltimore Ravens

Taylor Swift leaves $100 tip for M&T Bank employees after the win

One of the employees who worked at the suite level that evening at the stadium penned a long post on Reddit about Swift's benevolence.

The Reddit user wrote:

"She [Taylor Swift] was feverishly thanking everyone (employees) for our help and thanked us repeatedly. A coworker got her attention by calling her name then she walked over and asked her “Do you work here?”. She then announced she’d tip all of us for our service and pulled out a blue money phone inside an envelope, very modestly.

"She personally handed about 4 of us a blue note while thanking us before taking off. I still can’t believe it happened. We lost but what a day. Thank you Taylor!"

Swift also gave away a $100 tip at Gillette Stadium in the Dec. 17 game against the New England Patriots.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's post-game kiss goes viral

AFC championship - Kansas City Chiefs vs. Baltimore Ravens

Soon after the Chiefs tied up a remarkable win, Swift made her way down to the field to see her boyfriend in person.

The couple shared a kiss on the field, videos of which soon went viral.

Shortly after, Kelce belted his iconic:

"You got to fight for your right to parrtttyyyy!"

The tight end will next be in action on Feb. 11 when the Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

After Taylor Swift initially declined the opportunity to perform at the Super Bowl halftime show, Usher will now take the stage to keep fans in their seats while Kelce and Co. catch their breath during the Big Game in Sin City.