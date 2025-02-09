Eagles legend Jason Kelce's wife Kylie spends time at All Abilities Clinic in NOLA ahead of Super Bowl 59

During the Super Bowl LIX week in New Orleans, Jason Kelce's wife, Kylie Kelce, spent time helping the neurodiverse community by working with the Eagles Autism Foundation and the NFL to host a sensory-friendly clinic.

This special event gave fans with autism and sensory challenges a chance to enjoy the Super Bowl atmosphere in a comfortable way.

On Friday, the Philadelphia Eagles' official Instagram posted sneak peeks from the day.

"All Abilities Clinic: NOLA edition! 🏈📣 We joined the NFL and KultureCity at the Super Bowl LIX experience to host a sensory-inclusive clinic for the local neurodiverse community," the caption read.

Kylie also made one young Eagles fan’s day even more special by gifting them Super Bowl tickets, creating a memory they will cherish forever.

Speaking about her work, Kylie shared how much this cause means to her.

"“I’ll always find the time for this kind of stuff. This is what makes it worth it,” Kylie said. “I know what incredible work EAF is doing, how every dollar donated is going directly back into research and programs directly impacting the autism community, and I’m so proud to even just be like the tiniest little part of that.”

Jason Kelce and Kylie Kelce went full tourist in New Orleans while brother Travis Kelce prepared for Super Bowl LIX

Ahead of the Super Bowl where Jason Kelce's former team, the Philadelphia Eagles, are facing the Kansas City Chiefs, the former NFL center and his wife, Kylie Kelce, took their three daughters on a fun trip to Disney World in NOLA. The family visited Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park.

Wyatt, Elliotte and Bennett had an exciting day exploring the park and meeting beloved Disney characters like Chip 'n Dale.

Kylie, who is expecting her fourth child with Jason Kelce, posted the pictures on her Instagram.

"The Kelce Crew hanging at Animal Kingdom," Kylie captioned the post.

As Sunday's big game gets closer, Jason and Kylie will join their family to cheer for his brother, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, while also showing love for their hometown, Philadelphia.

