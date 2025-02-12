Saquon Barkley questioned fans for booing Taylor Swift at Super Bowl LIX

By Orlando Silva
Modified Feb 12, 2025 22:26 GMT
Saquon Barkley questioned fans for booing Taylor Swift at Super Bowl LIX (Image credit: Imagn)
Philadelphia Eagles superstar Saquon Barkley reacted to fans booing Taylor Swift at Super Bowl LIX. The global artist arrived to support Travis Kelce in the season's biggest game. If the Kansas City Chiefs won this game, they would become the first team in NFL history to win three straight Super Bowls.

Thus, fans booed Swift nonstop when she was shown on the jumbotron. Although she was visibly uncomfortable then, fans didn't stop.

Barkley disapproved of that and questioned fans for being rude to the multiple-time Grammy award winner.

"I remember that they showed her on the Jumbotron and she got booed," Barkley said, via Pop Base." I don't get it. I don't get why she was getting hate there. She's there supporting her significant other and she's made the game bigger. We're trying to expand the game and her being a part of it's only helping that, so I don't get the slack that she's getting."

Philadelphia won the matchup 40–22. Although Saquon did not have his best game of the season, he still impacted the game with his rushes. The running back saw Jalen Hurts and others, including defense members, beat a Chiefs team that entered the game as a -1.5-point favorite.

Barkley carried the ball 25 times for 57 rushing yards and caught six passes for 40 receiving yards. He didn't find the end zone, but it wasn't necessary as the Eagles put 40 points on the scoreboard, including 34 unanswered.

Swift's partner, Travis Kelce, was upset with the development and outcome of the game and took the blame for his team's loss.

Saquon Barkley explains where he stands with New York Giants

Even though he was allowed to leave the New York Giants, as they showed him the exit door to favor Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley made it clear he has no bad blood with the Giants. Barkley shared that several people within the organization reached out to him to congratulate him for winning the Super Bowl.

The Eagles allowed him to be the best version of himself and thrive every week. He was close to breaking the league's single-season rushing yard record but was inactive for the last game of the regular season. Much has been said about his relationship with the Giants, but Barkley has moved on.

