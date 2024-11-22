"juice wrld team take notes” - Fans react to Mac Miller’s team announcing new posthumous album ‘BALLOONERISM’

Mac Miller fans were thrilled after the late rapper's team confirmed the upcoming release of a project titled BALLOONERISM.

Today (November 22) Mac's estate took to social media to announce the release date for his second posthumous album BALLOONERISM, officially following up on 2020's Circles.

According to the public statement released by Mac Miller's estate, the upcoming BALLOONERISM album suggests the LP was conceptualized more than 10 years ago during the production of his eleventh mixtape Faces.

“Many of Malcolm’s fans are aware of Balloonerism, a full-length album that Malcolm created around the time of the release of Faces in 2014. It is a project that was of great importance to Malcolm" - Mac's estate stated.

With media outlets reposting the news of an upcoming posthumous album from the late rapper, several fans were seen sharing their excitement over the release of BALLOONERISM.

One individual commented on a repost from NFR Podcast, seemingly asking Juice Wrld's estate to "take notes" on how a posthumous project should be released.

Several individuals were seen sharing similar opinions on posthumous music, with a few fans citing their high expectations for BALLOONERISM.

"His team put together some of the best post-humous albums, I pray this can match Circles" - A fan cited.

"Just hope they do Mac justice with this project. All I really care about." - Said another.

"The only artist who has been treated with respect by his family and label after his death. Everyone else’s family and labels completely milked their music" - A fan claimed.

"Was not expecting another posthumous Mac Miller album and with a near perfect discography a lot of Mac’s Legacy will be riding on this album." - An excited fan stated.

Mac Miller fans flooded the comment section with praise for the rapper's discography, sharing their support over the release of a project he had worked on 10 years ago.

"Mac Miller’s upcoming [album] is gonna be a great honor on his legacy" - A fan stated.

"Posthumous albums done right. Appreciate the Mac estate' - Said another.

"Man Mac Miller is gonna go down as a genius that wasn't fully appreciated until much after his time. I hope with this album being released it proves to naysayers how great he actually was. Cause it has at least 2 of the goat Mac songs" - A fan hoped.

"This album is bitter bitter sweet for me personally. Got the unreleased vinyl can’t wait to get the official press" - A user stated.

"Subsequent albums ended up taking precedence" - Mac Miller's estate releases public statement regarding 'BALLOONERISM'

After being teased during The Alchemist's set at Tyler the Creator's Camp Flog Gnaw festival, last weekend, the official trailer for BALLOONERISM was uploaded to social media today featuring "animated vignettes" and a dystopic soundtrack.

The 2-and-a-half-minute visualizer ends with the official release date being revealed before the album's cover art floats into the sky.

Mac Miller's second posthumous release is set to be delivered to streaming platforms on January 17, 2025, via Warner Music.

According to the late rapper's estate, Mac was significantly deep into the production of BALLOONERISM, to the point where he had "commissioned artwork" for the LP as well as held several discussions regarding a potential release date, explaining:

"To the extent that he commissioned artwork for it and discussions concerning when it should be released were had regularly, though ultimately ‘GOOD AM’ and subsequent albums ended up taking precedence. We believe the project showcases both the breadth of his musical talents and fearlessness as an artist."

Mac Miller's estate went on to suggest that while leaks of the project have surfaced online multiple times over the years, they felt it was "most appropriate" to present an official version of BALLOONERISM to his dedicated fanbase.

"Given that unofficial versions of the album have circulated online for years and that releasing ‘Balloonerism’ was something that Malcolm frequently expressed being important to him, we felt it most appropriate to present an official version of the project to the world.” - Mac Miller's Estate stated.

Releasing exactly five years after Circles, Mac Miller's BALLOONERISM will be uploaded to streaming services two days before what would've been his 33rd birthday, on January 19, 2025.

Pre-orders for the posthumous album are currently available on the late rapper's official website.

