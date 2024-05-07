"Kendrick can’t come back" — Gillie Da Kid declares Drake winner in beef with Lamar after The Heart Part 6

Rapper Gillie Da Kid has weighed in on the ongoing beef between Kendrick Lamar and Drake, declaring the Canadian rapper as the winner after the release of his latest diss track, The Heart Part 6. Gillie shared his thoughts on Instagram shortly after Drizzy dropped the track on Sunday, May 5.

In his Instagram video, Gillie Da Kid asserted that the beef is "over" and "Kendrick can't come back" from Drizzy's response. He said:

"It’s over with! Light-skinned n***as won. They took that s*it, man. That s*it over with, man. Kendrick can’t come back. When he [Kendrick] came back again [with ‘Not Like Us’], I said, ‘Oh, he barbecue-baked, honey-dipped, glazed, basted, seasoned the light-skinned n***as’ and then Drake just… [laughs] It’s over with, the light-skinned n***as won."

The beef between Drake and Lamar began in March, when Lamar dropped Like That. Drizzy responded with The Heart Part 6, aimed at Lamar's recent diss tracks Meet the Grahams and Not Like Us. This comes after Drake's previous diss track, Family Matters, dropped on May 3, in response to Lamar's Euphoria and 6:16 in LA.

Gillie has been vocal about his opinion on Kendrick and Drake's diss tracks, sharing his thoughts on Instagram following the release of each diss track.

What did Gillie Da Kid think of Drake and Lamar's previous diss tracks?

Gillie Da Kid has been sharing his thoughts about the previous diss tracks by Drizzy and Kendrick Lamar. After Lamar dropped his diss track Euphoria on April 30, Da Kid called it "corn on the cob." He remarked:

"I just heard that Kendrick Lamar diss. I f*ck with Kendrick, but that s*it was corn on the cob, man. You know what’s crazy? The light-skinned n***as is winning, man. Three to nothing. F*cking Drake up two to nothing."

However, Gillie praised Lamar's fourth diss track, Not Like Us, saying that he did a "good job" and that he's "supposed to be disrespectful."

"That’s the type of s*it I’m talking about. You supposed to get disrespectful […] The dark-skinned n-ggas coming back. I heard you Kendrick. Good job, n-gga."

Additionally, Gillie was critical of Lamar's verses in the track Like That, which began his current feud with Drizzy. During an appearance on Shaquille O’Neal’s The Big Podcast, Gillie Da Kid said:

"Let’s just be honest: that’s not no diss record. ‘F*ck the big three, it’s just big me.’ If that’s a diss record, that’s corny."

Rick Ross disagrees with Gillie Da Kid calling Lamar's Euphoria 'corn on the cob'

After Gillie Da Kid criticized Lamar's diss track, Euphoria, fellow rapper Rick Ross voiced his disagreement with Gillie's views. Ross took to Gillie's Instagram video, commenting, "H*e’s hurt haaaa."

However, Gillie Da Kid's feud with Ross is not a recent development, it dates back a couple of years. Gillie previously mocked Rick Ross in 2022 for buying cows for his farm. He said on Instagram:

"These old ni**as, they don’t hear the roar of the crowd no more and they still think the roar gon’ come back, so they be on Instagram and they be on social media doing dumb sh*t. ‘I just bought a cow!’ Why the f**k would you buy a cow for?"

Further, the rapper joked about Ross becoming a caricature of himself and poked fun at his past working as a correctional officer.

"You know I was gonna bake you, ni**a. I seen you in them comments, ni**a. You know I was gonna bake your goofy a**. F**k wrong with you? Don’t ever comment on nothing about me, ni**a, when you used to be a C.O., ni**a. When you used to lock ni**as like Wallo in the cell, ni**a. You know I was gonna bake your dumb a**."

Rick Ross swiftly responded to Gillie on Instagram. He showed around his farm and his inanimate bear named Lulu. Ross said on Instagram:

"Fellas, fellas… let me give you the real game. When I spend more money on my cow than you do on your wife and kids every month, you should take notes,” he rebutted. “But more importantly, meet my bear. This my bear. I named my bear Lulu. That’s Lulu, y’all. Toast to the biggest!"

Drizzy notably mentioned Rick Ross in his latest diss track, The Heart Part 6, in response to Ross's video where he jokingly accused Drake of shooting down his private jet with a fighter plane. Ross dropped the video after his private jet reportedly crash landed in Dallas on May 3.