"LeBron didn't give a f**k that much" - DJ Akademiks reacts to Chubbs seemingly calling out the NBA star for skipping Toronto's Caribana festival

DJ Akademiks recently reacted to Chubbs, Drake's longtime friend and bodyguard, seemingly calling out LeBron James for skipping this year's Caribana Festival in Toronto in light of his supposed falling out with the Canadian rapper.For the uninitiated, Drake and James's once cordial friendship seemingly fractured in the wake of the former's rap battle with Kendrick Lamar in 2024, after James was spotted at various events supporting the Compton rapper.Over the weekend, Chubbs took to his Instagram Story to seemingly shade the Los Angeles Lakers star for not attending the Caribaba Festival, held between July 31 and August 4, 2025. According to Hot New Hip Hop, James has been a regular fixture at the annual festival since 2017 and has been spotted with Drake on multiple occasions over the years. While Chubbs did not mention James by name in his story, he wrote:&quot;Mans stayed home this Banna??? Lollololol. Thought it was tradition.&quot;DJ Akademiks reacted to Chubb's Instagram Story in his Rumble livestream on August 4, 2025. The media personality opined that there were two sides to the story, alleging that James did not mean to &quot;betray&quot; Drake in the aftermath of his rap battle with Lamar by attending the latter's pop-out show in June 2024.For the uninitiated, Lamar performed his Drake diss tracks for the first time at his pop-out, including performing Not Like Us five times in a row. Videos taken from the pop-out show James amid the crowd, enjoying the concert.Furthermore, Akademiks added that while the NBA star did not consider the rap beef serious, Drake allegedly did not find humor in the situation.&quot;LeBron ain't go. Yeah, Chubbs asked why he ain't go, right? It's clear. LeBron has picked a side. I think there's two sides to this. I think that LeBron didn't give a f**k that much, and I don't think he was trying to betray or whatever. This is my personal opinion... I think that LeBron never banged with Drake like that. I think that Drake f**ked with LeBron more than he f**ked with him. I think LeBron was like, 'Yo, this s**t not that serious.&quot;DJ Akademiks shares his opinion about the Drake-LeBron James beefIn his most recent Rumble livestream, DJ Akademik shared his thoughts about what caused the possible disconnect between Drake and James. The media personality claimed that while James did not take the beef too seriously and considered it a part of music and competition, Drake did not find it funny.DJ Akademiks surmised from his conversations with Drake that the Canadian rapper was not amused with Lamar for making a song or &quot;building a narrative&quot; about him being an alleged p*dophile and having his friends dance to said song.DJ Akademiks added that it &quot;hits different&quot; when people or friends around you don't &quot;get the brevity&quot; of the situation, continuing that James should have apologized to Drake for attending the pop-out.&quot;If your mans can't tell that you serious and you about to crash out on this, like this s**t is bothering the very essence of who you are, that can't be your mans. If your mans think that this s**t is funny while you over here upset, that can't be your mans...I think Drake made it clear and I think LeBron realized after a point that he was gonna look like a h*e if he... apologized. I personally think LeBron should have apologized,&quot; he continued.Additionally, DJ Akademiks claimed that James should have sat out the pop-out instead of attending it and celebrating with Kendrick Lamar when the whole thing was a supposed celebration of denouncing Drake as an alleged p*dophile. Akademiks concluded that the supposed beef between Drake and James could be a &quot;bit of an ego thing.&quot;Exploring LeBron James and Drake's supposed falling outAccording to Hot New Hip Hop, fans noticed the first inkling of a possible falling out between the two former friends after the former unfollowed the latter on Instagram following the pop-out show.Drake seemingly referenced his possible feud with James in his subsequent songs, including Fighting Irish Freestyle and What Did I Miss?. In Fighting Irish Freestyle, released in January 2025, Drake seemingly referenced James attending the pop-out, rapping:&quot;The world fell in love with the gimmicks, even my brothers got tickets/ Seemed like they loved every minute/ Just know this s**t is personal to us, and it wasn't just business.&quot;In What Did I Miss?, released in July 2025, Drake again referenced the pop-out, rapping:&quot;I saw bro went to Pop Out with them, but been d**k riding gang since 'Headlines.'&quot;Neither Drake nor LeBron James has publicly commented on their supposed falling out. Meanwhile, James was recently spotted dancing and rapping along to Lamar's Not Like Us during an event in Cannes with his wife, Savannah.