What is YesJulz's real name? Lifestyle guru urges fans not to drag her name into LeBron James and Drake's beef

Lifestyle guru, talent manager, and entrepreneur YesJulz recently took to social media to urge fans to leave her alone amid the ongoing beef between Drake and LeBron James. For the uninitiated, LeBron James was accused of having an affair with YesJulz, whose real name is Julieanna Marie Goddard, in 2014, one year after James married high school sweetheart Savannah James.YesJulz' recent tweet came amid videos of James dancing and singing to Kendrick Lamar's Not Like Us at a party in France. On June 22, 2025, Goddard simply tweeted:&quot;Leave me out of it.&quot;This is not the first time YesJulz has denied rumors of the alleged affair with LeBron James. In June 2023, she addressed the rumors during an Instagram Live session, adding that she had the &quot;utmost respect&quot; for LeBron James' wife. She also continued that she was &quot;tired of this stain being put on [her] name.&quot;Rumors of LeBron James' alleged affair with YesJulz resurfaced on social media after Drake's song, Fighting Irish Freestyle, was released on YouTube in January 2025.Several netizens, including media personality DJ Akademiks, believed the song contained references to James allegedly cheating on his wife due to the lyrics:“And n**gas cried the blues for you, sayin' it wasn't malicious/ Talkin' 'bout we family, well, I'm not the cousin to visit/ God forbid we ever got to tarnish your public image/ All that brother talk as if I really discovered a sibling/ Six degrees, my memory's retrievin' our humble beginnings.”Days after the song's release, the influencer reposted a video of James playing against the Dallas Mavericks on X. According to Complex, when one comment asked her to &quot;read the room&quot; in light of Drake's song alluding to the alleged affair, YesJulz shut down the rumor, dubbing it &quot;baseless.&quot;&quot;You really think I give af about ya’lls baseless rumors? Bron is my fav player and the (goat emoji) I will always celebrate his wins!&quot; she replied.Why is Drake feuding with LeBron James?Drake and LeBron James have maintained a cordial relationship for years until the former's rap beef with Kendrick Lamar in 2024. Despite his friendship with Drake, James was spotted at Lamar's pop-out show on June 19, 2024, where the Compton rapper live-debuted his Drake diss tracks and performed Not Like Us five times.James' appearance at Lamar's show seemingly fractured his friendship with Drake, with the Canadian rapper alluding to it in Fighting Irish Freestyle, rapping:“The world fell in love with the gimmicks, even my brothers got tickets/ Seemed like they loved every minute, just know this s**t is personal to us, and it wasn’t just business.”The track also resurfaced speculations of James' alleged affair, with media personality DJ Akademiks claiming Drake facilitated these affairs while James was in Toronto during a livestream in January 2025.“Let me just tell you what I’ve heard. Yo, LeBron! You and Drake used to go on two mans. You been cheating on your goddamn wife, Drake used to facilitate the h**s and basically, essentially you can’t dance to a song about him being a p*dophile. He used to supply you with the b***hes,” Akademiks said. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn July 2025, Drake released another standalone single, What Did I Miss?, where he addressed the supposed shifting loyalties of people he thought were his friends after his beef with Lamar. In the song, Drake also mentions a former friend attending Lamar's pop-out concert.While the Canadian rapper did not mention James by name, many assumed the jab was directed at the Lakers star.&quot;I saw bro went to Pop Out with them, but been d*ck riding gang since &quot;Headlines&quot;,&quot; Drake rapped.LeBron James has not publicly addressed the resurfaced affair allegations or his feud with Drake at the time of writing this article.