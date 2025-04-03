"Lil Tjay would like his money back expeditiously" — Internet reacts to Offset falling asleep with $250,000 in cash on the table

A video of former Migos rapper Offset, whose real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus, sleeping next to a table with $250,000 in cash went viral on X on April 2, 2025. While it remains unclear who posted the original video, X account @SaycheeseDGTL reshared it, garnering over 859K views as of this article's publication.

The video, captured by an unidentified man, shows the rapper seemingly asleep with his head resting on his hand. Stacks of $100 bills are visible on the table in front of him, and the person recording the video claimed they amounted to $250,000. It remains unclear where the video was filmed and to whom the money belonged.

His latest video received mixed reactions when it circulated on social media. One user suggested that Lil Tjay "would like" Offset to pay off his debt "expeditiously" after noticing the stacks of cash.

"Lil tjay would like his money back expeditiously."

For context, Tjay alleged during a Twitch livestream in January 2025 that the former Migos rapper owed him $10,000, claiming the latter had a gambling addiction.

Several netizens commented on the rapper allegedly sleeping beside the cash, claiming he was pretending to sleep for the video.

"'Imma pretend like im sleeping with the money still on the table, record it real quick'," one person tweeted.

"'Yo ima fake sleep take dis video' nah im jus playing," another person added.

"Offset slept like his accountant and security team were angels. That’s either trust or a test," someone else commented.

"Omg it’s so obvious he fake sleep offset stop playing & let me flip that money for you," another user wrote.

One netizen claimed the video lied about the amount, while another asserted there was "zero benefit" to holding that sum of money in cash.

"That’s not what a 50 brick looks like. But I won’t say it’s fake— maybe it’s not all blues," another person added.

"Literally zero benefit to hold that much cash unless you want to blow a mortgage in a strip club," someone else commented.

Others said the rapper would have been robbed if he kept sleeping with cash on the table.

"He woulda woke up to $000,000 on the table," one user posted.

"He would’ve for sure woken up to $200,000," another person added.

Exploring the feud between Offset and Lil Tjay

The feud between Offset and Lil Tjay started when the latter shared a screenshot of an alleged text conversation with Offset in January 2025. In the text, Tjay requested payment for money that the former Migos rapper owed him. However, after the former Migos rapper didn't take the matter seriously, Tjay threatened to "smack the s**t out of you," to which Offset reportedly replied:

"lol huh u joking right. Just seen this pop up gotta be the wrong ninja u texting boy I’ll smoke you. U barely lived already who tf you think you talking too ninja. U gotta be talking to the wrong ninja. I’m in New York right now. Come smack me lil clown boy."

Following this, Lil Tjay went on a Twitch livestream on January 8, where he explained what instigated the beef between him and his fellow rapper. He claimed that he met the former Migos rapper at a casino, where the latter was reportedly asking people for money to continue gambling.

Tjay mentioned that he first offered Offset $5,000, followed by another $5,000 later, believing he would be repaid. He also claimed that the former Migos member struggled with a gambling addiction, adding:

“I’ll tell y’all a true story, I seen the n***a in the casino. He was popped, he was panicking. He was asking random people for cash apps, he was broke... I don’t know why but nobody was answering his phone call. He must got a gambling addiction.”

Lil Tjay stated that the former Migos rapper never repaid the loan and accused him of avoiding him. Offset did not respond to the allegations at that time. However, the two reignited their feud after Lil Tjay called out the rapper on Instagram in March 2025, writing in a post's caption:

"I could never be broke like set running off making smoke over lunch money.... ima have ta smoke on a hunnit streams for it get to all that but yeaaa free smoke tomorrow for 🥷🏽s."

Offset reacted to the taunt with an Instagram comment, challenging his fellow rapper to a fight on livestream and mentioning he would fly to New York to meet him. As of now, there have been no further updates on their feud.

In other news, Cardi B and Offset's divorce battle continues, with the Bodak Yellow rapper accusing her ex-husband of harassment and sending threatening messages. According to The Independent, Cardi B revealed this information during an X Spaces conversation on March 29, claiming her ex-husband sent an explicit video of them to her current boyfriend.

Cardi B filed for divorce in August 2024, just weeks before the birth of her third child with the rapper.

