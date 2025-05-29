“Man’s beauty so blinding”— Fans in awe as Cha Eun-woo stuns with brief on-screen appearance in IU’s ‘A Beautiful Person’ MV

On May 29, 2025, Cha Eun-woo made a brief appearance in IU’s recently released visual track for A Beautiful Person, a song from the artist’s latest reimagined series, Flower Bookmark Volume 3. The video premiered at 12 am KST on the singer's official YouTube channel. This marks the second video from the record, following the main song, Never Ending Story, which debuted on May 27.

The recent music video follows a boy with a radiant face and a girl shrouded in shadows. As they grow older, both begin to wear masks, hinting at their discomfort with self-image. Their paths cross as adults, drawing them closer. The rooftop sequence, featuring IU and Cha Eun-woo, captures the central message — seeing one another without pretense.

The video ends with a mock advertisement format showcasing electronic gadgets, with narration by IU and Cha. This tonal shift contrasts with the earlier scenes. Fans are praising Cha Eun-woo's visuals in the music video, despite his brief appearance. One person said:

RL 🌸🌙✨ @@bleurainedays Man's beauty so blinding hahaha but the ad tho 🤣

According to Chosun Biz, A Beautiful Person is a reimagining of a classic track originally by veteran rock artist Shin Jung-hyun. IU collaborated with experimental K-pop group Balming Tiger to rearrange the song with a modern flair.

Group member Sokgum contributed to the new lyrics and the closing segment. The visual direction was overseen by Lee Soo-ho of Balming Tiger, with creative input from San Yawn.

"Iu choosing cha eunwoo for a beautiful person mv model is so genius," a fan remarked.

"He's so bright that it ends up blinding people to who he really is. Instead of looking deeper, some just stop at his visuals and that alone becomes a reason for criticism. He's more than just a visual and I love him 🫶🏼," a user mentioned.

"Those beautiful eyes she has that make me feel butterflies in my stomach. 🥹💕," a person shared.

Some people commented on the significance of the video and the presence of ASTRO in it. Others pointed out his visuals while also highlighting his strong work ethic.

"A Beautiful Person, IU’s MV with Cha Eunwoo has full of meaning. The story and his appearance was short but very impactful. Eunwoo is more than just a pretty face," a netizen said.

"Cha Eunwoo's cameo on IU's 'A Beautiful Person' MV. She definitely chose the right person who is beautiful inside & out. ❤️," a viewer noted.

"Everyone talks about how pretty Cha Eunwoo is... He is unbelievably so. But do they see how hard he works? How sincere he is? How much heart he puts into everything he does? By only focusing on his visuals, they're missing out on his real beauty. He is a whole universe," another fan added.

Cha Eun-woo is scheduled to begin his army duty starting July 28

Expand Tweet

On May 29, 2025, Cha Eun-woo's agency, Fantagio, announced that the ASTRO member had been cleared to join the Army Band Unit and is scheduled to report for enlistment on July 28.

This news follows earlier reports this month that Cha had applied to serve in the military’s music corps. According to the agency, the Military Manpower Office has now issued a formal confirmation of his acceptance.

As stated by Fantagio, Cha Eun-woo will enter a training facility on July 28 to complete his introductory military program, after which he will fulfill his assignment in the band unit. To avoid public gatherings and ensure safety, the agency confirmed that no farewell events will take place. Additionally, details regarding the time and location of his entry will remain undisclosed.

The agency also acknowledged the ongoing support from fans and noted that the artist will complete his national duty as directed and return once his term of service concludes. Under South Korean law, all eligible men must serve in the military.

In other news, ASTRO's Cha Eun-woo is scheduled to launch his debut virtual reality performance, titled Cha Eun Woo VR Concert: Memories, on June 18 in 21 foreign nations.

