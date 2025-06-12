Mayorkun's 'Still The Mayor': Complete tracklist, guest features and more explored ahead of album release

Nigerian singer Mayorkun's third album, titled Still The Mayor, is scheduled for release on June 13, 2025. It is Mayorkun's first LP since his 2021 sophomore album, Back in Office. Still The Mayor was initially expected to be released on May 2. However, the singer postponed the project, with the new release date for June 13.

On June 12, Mayorkun, whose real name is Adewale Mayowa Emmanuel, unveiled the tracklist for the upcoming album on his X account. His third LP boasts 12 tracks, including features from fellow artists like Davido, Fireboy DML, Rotimi, King Promise, and Olivetheboy. In the caption, the singer dubbed the new project "a special one for many reasons."

"“Still The Mayor” arrives at midnight! Big ups to everyone who worked on this project with me.. It’s a special one for many reasons..," he wrote.

Here is the tracklist and features for Mayorkun's upcoming album, Still The Mayor.

Keep On Rocking Innocent (ft. Fireboy DML) 3:45 (ft. Rotimi) Diamonds (ft. Fireboy DML) Konko Below Industry Girl (Interlude) (ft. Dreamo, The Flowolf & Michii) Blessings On Blessing (B.O.B) (ft. Davido) Reason 2 Japa Hold Body (ft. King Promise) Woman Would You? (ft. Olivetheboy) Jiggy

On June 6, the Nigerian singer unveiled the album's cover art, which featured him in the middle surrounded by six men dressed in suits, standing on some steps. While the other men are all looking forward, the singer is the only one looking up at the camera, his brown suit standing out amid the other men's black suits.

Mayorkun described Still The Mayor as his “most challenging” project to date

Mayorkun recently stopped by 3Music TV for an interview ahead of Still The Mayor's release, where he spoke about his upcoming project and his contract with Sony Music West Africa division. The Nigerian singer dubbed Still The Mayor his "most challenging" album to date.

“My third album is titled ‘Still The Mayor’ and it is not about me ascertaining my place in the industry, it is just a sequel. I’m trying to follow the style of my previous albums, and I needed a title that would bring up questions. The title is also very daring. This album has been the most challenging for me," he said.

He also explained why the initial release date was postponed, citing clearance issues.

"Every time we get a date, something happens. Music is not as it used to be. Now, some clearances need to be done, and my label likes to do things by the book. We are done now, though. We were just trying to avoid trouble," he continued.

Mayorkun has released two singles from Still The Mayor: Innocent and Reason 2 Japa. Innocent, featuring Fireboy DML, was released in November 2024. Meanwhile, Reason 2 Japa dropped in April 2025.

Mayorkun's rise to stardom came after he caught the attention of Nigerian-American singer and record producer Davido when he covered the latter's song, The Money, in 2016. Davido signed the young artist to his record label, DMW, that same year, and the singer released his debut studio album, The Mayor Of Lagos, in 2018.

In 2021, he parted ways with DMW and signed with Sony Music Africa, releasing his sophomore album, Back in Office, under the record label. In his interview with 3Music TV, the singer revealed Davido "facilitated the deal" with his current record label.

