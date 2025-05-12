"Military life is not for him"— Fans react as pictures of BTS RM celebrating with his team go viral ahead of his discharge in June

Pictures of BTS's RM, aka Kim Nam-joon, celebrating with his team before the end of his military service are making rounds on the internet. On May 11, 2025, IM Subin, assistant director of the BTS rapper's documentary Right Place Wrong Person, shared a picture of him celebrating on Instagram.

The picture showed the BTS leader enjoying drinks with his other team members. The photo was titled D-30, indicating the remaining 30 days left for RM in the military. The Joke singer also posted an Instagram story on May 11, a military countdown showing days left for his discharge.

Fans took to the internet to express their thoughts on the singer's team anticipating his return. One fan remarked that military life is not for him, he is happiest with his team working.

"He’s the happiest. Military life is not for him," commented one fan on X.

Similar reactions continued on X, where one fan noted that everyone is counting the days like him for his discharge, while another mentioned he would be back in 29 days.

"i love how everyone’s counting down like he’s getting out of jail," another fan commented.

"This lil patootie seems to have had a nice day with his team RM and his bicycle. the fact that there's only 29 days for this to become a norm is making me wanna scream in joy," a fan reacted on X.

"What a cutie!! I know he's a genius & an insanely important person, but he's still our cutie," remarked another fan.

More reactions flowed on X, where one fan discussed how Nam-joon might celebrate the day he leaves the military, while another mentioned the relief the singer must be feeling.

"Even his crew is cute. Shout out to the very pretty woman who took the photo," wrote another fan on X.

"I know he’ll be getting black out drunk the day he is out and still will be partying for a week straight hangover be dammed," said another fan.

"Please let him celebrate, this whole thing wasn't his choice,, the bloody relief namjoon feels right now,honestly," added a fan on X.

More about BTS RM's solo albums and his latest collaboration with Tablo, Stop the Rain

RM released his solo debut album, Indigo, in December 2022 via BIG HIT Music. The album debuted at No. 15 on the Billboard 200 chart. It also secured the No. 10 spot on the Top Album Sales chart.

The BTS leader released his second solo studio album, Right Place Wrong Person, in May 2024. It debuted at the top of the Billboard Top Rap Album Chart and peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard 200.

On April 24, 2025, Tablo of Epik High announced the release date for his collaborative single with RM, Stop The Rain, through his social media accounts alongside a teaser video. The video featured two poker cards, with the sound of rain in the background and the voices of both artists.

The single was released on May 2, 2025. Before its release, Tablo shared on his Instagram the story behind the delay in the song's release. He revealed that the track was recorded before the enlistment of the BTS member, but Tablo was hesitant to release it. He explained that while making the song, they both didn't realize how personal the lyrics were.

He further detailed in his video that he had no problem revealing his personal thoughts, but doing so with RM was a different story. So, he just sat with the song until the Wildflower singer reached out and inquired about the song. After Tablo explained his predicament, he asked him to release the song.

He ended the live by stating,

“If you love the song, please take it, run with it, and take it where it needs to go.”

In other news, RM is all set to be discharged from mandatory military service along with his bandmates V, Jimin, Jungkook, and Suga in June 2025.

