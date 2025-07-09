"Not to my knowledge" — Karrine Steffans responds as Piers Morgan asks her if she had a s*xual relationship with Diddy

On July 8, Karrine Steffans appeared on Piers Morgan Uncensored and opened up about her relationship with Sean "Diddy" Combs. During the interview, Morgan asked Steffans if she had ever had any kind of s*xual relationship with the rapper. To this, the author and former video vixen first responded with a "No" before amending her answer.

"Not to my knowledge. I don't. Honestly, I'm questioning a lot of things right now," she said.

This response seemingly confused Morgan, who told Steffans that it was "very strange" not to know whether they had been intimate or not. Steffans tried to explain her reaction and said that she did not want to go back to her 20s and recall everything that she did or did not do at the time.

Morgan then went on to ask Steffans if Diddy ever took advantage of her when she was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

"I don't know. Honestly, I don't know," she replied.

Further in the interview, Steffans recalled a time in 2005 when she had just published her memoir Confessions of a Video Vixen. According to her, at the time, Diddy seemed "fearful" of her, even though they apparently spent some good moments together. Stefans added that she still would like to know what concerned the rapper so much then.

Shortly after saying this, she went back to Morgan's initial question about her relationship with Diddy. This time, she again responded by first clearly stating that, as far as she was aware, they never had any intimate relationship. However, upon being asked by Morgan again, Steffans stated that she couldn't be sure of it. This prompted Piers Morgan to ask the author how it made her feel.

"That saddens me... Because, honestly, during this entire process, I've been shying away from publicity and just letting the trial unfold," she replied.

According to Steffans, after learning of the revelations and claims made during the rapper's federal trial, she began questioning her past relationship with Diddy.

"Diddy is a problem. But he is not the problem" — Steffans says during her interview with Morgan

During her conversation with Piers Morgan, Karrine Steffans' relationship with Diddy came up in light of his recent federal trial. Notably, during the trial, several serious allegations were made against the rapper by his alleged victims. On July 2, 2025, the jury found the rapper guilty on two charges of transportation to engage in prostitution but not guilty on two charges of sex trafficking and one charge of racketeering conspiracy.

At one point during the interview, Morgan asked Steffans if Diddy's trial had led to the world changing in some manner. Steffans seemed to have a strong perspective on the matter. She clarified that nothing had exactly "happened to Diddy" before saying he wasn't even the main issue.

"Diddy is a problem. But he is not the problem. From Cosby to Combs, Weinstein to Epstein, and everything in between, they're all different tentacles of the same beast. And this is a story as old as time," she added.

Steffans continued to talk about how men in power still continued to abuse it.

"This is a story as old as time. The abuses of men, men in power, especially, men with money. And I think it only increases over time as women become more free and more liberated," she said.

According to Steffans, women in powerful and liberated positions only "enrages" these kinds of men who "hold power." She emphasized her belief that she didn't think the trial had made any difference in society. She even highlighted that it probably fueled the issue since two of the more severe charges against Combs were dropped.

Steffans claimed that Combs would probably get only a few years in jail and then get out on probation. She then made a reference to the hotel surveillance footage in which Combs was seen allegedly assaulting Cassie. According to Steffans, that could be enough to understand a person's "character."

Karrine Steffans previously claimed that she was "gifted" to Combs

This was not the first time that Steffans talked about Combs on a public platform. In September 2024, she told Daily Beast that she was "gifted" to the rapper.

"In retrospect, I realized that I was given to him as a gift by another executive... [Diddy] asked who I was, and the men spoke for me," she said.

She said that this reportedly happened in February 2001 and that it was the first time she had met Combs. She then talked about how it felt seeing the 2016 InterContinental Hotel video of the rapper allegedly assaulting his then-partner Cassie Ventura.

"And it's not just Diddy, and it's not just music or hip hop. Men who hate women, men who hate who they are, who can't admit to their sexuality, who are pretending to be straight when they're not. And they hate women because they can't. They don't love women. Most of them want to be women, and they can't, and they hate us. They beat us early and often," she said.

Diddy was charged with sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation for prostitution charges. However, in the verdict, two of the most significant charges were dismissed, and he was found guilty of the two lesser charges.

