"Now I understand"- Fans emotional as fancam of THE BOYZ' Eric crying goes viral following Ju Haknyeon's departure from group 

Recently, a previous fancam of THE BOYZ's member Eric crying has resurfaced on the internet following the departure announcement of his fellow band member, Ju Haknyeon. The fancam was released on June 16 after the idol was spotted leaving the venue of Idol Radio following an interview with the recent project group, DOUBLE ONE.

While fans were unsure as to why the idol was crying, they simply thought that Eric was having an emotional day. However, on June 18, One Hundred, the agency of THE BOYZ, released a statement announcing the departure of Ju Haknyeon due to some personal issues.

This statement was soon linked to the South Korean media outlet, News1 report, which was released the same day. The report allegedly accused the idol of soliciting prostitution services from a former Japanese adult video actress on May 29 at a bar in Roppongi, Tokyo. However, the idol released a handwritten letter on June 18 through his Instagram, denying these allegations.

As discussions over the controversy continue to dominate the internet, many fans and netizens believe that the reason Eric was seen crying in the viral fancam might be because the members would have already learned about the controversy and Ju Haknyeon's departure. Following the same, people also sympathized with Eric, stating that it must be a difficult time for fellow band members.

Here are a few fan reactions regarding the same:

"Now I understand why eric was emotional on monday...."

"we know now e ric, it’s okay, you must be feeling broken too…" said a fan on X

"now i know" added another fan

"his child is crying not just because he is touched, right? THIS IS DEFINITELY BECAUSE OF THE NEWS TODAY TOO" commented a netizen

More fans and netizens discussed how they had similar theories on why the idol was seen tearing up that day.

"IS THIS WHY E RIC WAS CRYING THE OTHER DAY ????????" stated a fan

"no wonder why E ric was crying 2 days ago" added an X user

"i think so, he seemed very sad that night, maybe because of this" said a netizen

"God.. eric crying after idol radio..." commented another X user

THE BOYZ's Eric writes heartfelt message to fans following the exit of fellow member, Ju Haknyeon

Following the departure of Ju Haknyeon from THE BOYZ, Q, Sunwoo, Jacob, Younghoon, Juyeon, New, Hyunjae, and Kevin shared messages to their supporters on the fan community platform, Fromm. This was done to show support and comfort amidst the current conflicts.

Here's what Eric's message read:

"Honestly, I don’t know what words I could say to bring even a bit of comfort to our THE B… I sincerely apologize for the recent string of bad news that has caused hurt and disappointment. All I feel is overwhelming guilt… I’m just so, so sorry. In the 7 and a half years I’ve been promoting as The Boyz’s Eric, there has never been a moment when my heart wasn’t sincere toward The B."

He continued,

"And I have never taken the love I received from you for granted or treated it lightly. So, even though I may not have the right to say this, I want to make another promise. I promise that the precious, beautiful love you’ve given to The Boyz will never be something you’ll feel ashamed of—not even when you look back on it many years from now."

Eric concluded his message by stating that he would love for the fans to continue to support THE BOYZ and also further promised that they will do better as the members move forward.

"Thinking about how tired and discouraged everyone must be right now makes me feel so sorry and heartbroken… Still, I truly hope you’ll stay by The Boyz’s side. We will repay you with even greater love and better versions of ourselves. Please believe in us. Each and every The B is someone so precious, necessary, and irreplaceable to me."

On the other hand, the validity of the allegations raised against THE BOYZ's Ju Haknyeon has not been confirmed or denied by an official source yet.

