"Oh girl, that’s not right" — Internet reacts to Bhad Bhabie nominating Kanye West for president

Rapper Bhad Bhabie recently nominated fellow rapper Kanye West (professionally known as Ye), for president, via an X post on April 9, 2025. This followed Bhabie's feud with Alabama Barker after Ye allowed Bhabie to sample his song Carnival on her diss track targeting Barker, in February 2025.

For context, Alabama Barker is the daughter of Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, who is married to Kourtney Kardashian, the eldest sister of Ye's ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.

On April 8, Bhad Bhabie, born Danielle Bregoli, took to X to write:

"Ye for president !"

Bhad Bhabie's endorsement for Kanye West was met with mixed reaction social media, with one user writing,

"Oh girl, that’s not right…"

Some users revisited Ye's presidential campaign in 2020, while others disagreed with Bhad Bhabie's nomination.

"Do you remember when he actually ran and got just 100 votes," one person tweeted.

"Absolutely not he already has too much power," another person added.

"I like you but ye it’s gonna be a no," someone else commented.

"I love u a lot, but this is just a huge no," another user wrote.

However, others seemingly welcomed the idea, coining the #TeamYeAllDay hashtag.

"What the hell sure," one person posted.

"And bhad bhabie for vice," someone else commented.

"Fk it. Let’s GOOOO #TeamYeAllDay," another user said.

Kanye West denied recording a verse for a remix of Bhad Bhabie's diss track

The feud between Bhad Bhabie, aged 22, and Alabama Barker, aged 19, began in December 2024, after the former alleged that the latter was trying to "steal" her then-partner and the father of her child, Le Vaughn.

Since then, the two have criticised each other through their songs. However, Bhabie's Ms. Whitman, released on February 25, garnered immense attention online, with the music video receiving 22 million views on YouTube. Ms Whitman sampled Ye and Ty Dolla $ign's track Carnival, with Bregoli thanking Ye and his wife, Bianca Censori, on X for clearing it.

Following this, Bhad Bhabie seemingly teased a remix of the diss, allegedly featuring Ye, on Instagram Live that day. However, Kanye West refuted all possibilities of a collaboration between the two artists, telling the audience on his Instagram Live at the time that his alleged verse on the remix was AI generated.

"I’m not in the middle of none of this AI beef. People throwing my voice on things, the whole ‘Carnival’ sample. I just talked to Travis Barker. I would never be in the middle. I don’t even know what’s going on," he said.

He continued saying that he always cleared samples anytime an artists asked him, adding:

“I just got sent a song and asked if I could clear the sample. The only reason I clear anything is because so many people try to stop me. Everything has been very difficult for me. So, anybody asks me for something, I always clear it. I’m not cool with being put in the middle of all this at all.”

Following this, Bregoli hopped on a livestream with DDG on March 4, claiming that her team had recorded the remix of Ms. Whitman to include an AI-generated verse using Ye's voice to see how it would sound if they had collaborated. She alleged that someone from her team accidentally leaked it via her Instagram profile, claiming she had no idea what had happened until later.

During the livestream, she also added that she had contacted Bianca Censori to get the Carnival sample cleared, continuing that Censori reached back within 10 minutes to let her know Ye had cleared the sample.

In other news, Bhad Bhabie recently performed Ms. Whitman live for the first time at a Los Angeles club on April 5.

