"Or they’re fleeing the country" - Internet reacts to Beyonce and Jay-Z reportedly planning to relocate from L.A. to the UK amid wildfire threat

Jay-Z and Beyonce are reportedly planning to relocate from Los Angeles to the UK after the California wildfire threat. The superstar couple is allegedly in the final stages of buying a lavish property in the Cotswolds, sparking rumors of their relocation.According to Mirror UK, Beyonce and Jay-Z's plans for relocation to the UK began last year after the wildfires affected a major part of California. They were seen visiting properties in Oxfordshire earlier this year, which led to rumors about them moving out of the United States. The report claims that they are close to buying a huge 58-acre estate in the Cotswolds with a guide price of £8.5 million.Fans took to X to react to the reports, with many quipping about them fleeing the United States. One X user wrote:&quot;Or they’re fleeing the country.&quot;Alex @clorxdvddy1LINK@ThePopTingz Or they’re fleeing the countrySome fans shared their thoughts on Jay-Z and Beyonce potentially leaving the US.Aya 💗 @ayapetitexLINK@ThePopTingz I lowkey think they are fleeing the country 😂Dr. Travis L. Stokes @TRAVNATION80LINK@ThePopTingz They just brought another home 4 months or less ago. you people dont wnat her in europe meanwhile she changed your entire economy when there tours.Some other fans were excited about the couple reportedly moving to the UK.Airlearn @AirlearnAppLINK@ThePopTingz beyoncé moving to the uk? the queen meeting the queenSophie @sophiebbx_LINK@ThePopTingz Can’t wait to run into her at Tesco 😍Masha @mashaweb3LINK@ThePopTingz Jay &amp;amp;amp; Bey in London? That would be iconic.The aforementioned report from Mirror UK also claimed that Jay-Z and Beyonce visited the Cotswolds properly by helicopter earlier this year. This was during the UK leg of Bey's Cowboy Carter tour. The property is also reportedly close to some of the couple's friends, which helped them choose this site.Beyonce and Jay-Z's alleged new property is located near multiple celebrity homes in the UKAccording to documents obtained by Mirror UK, Beyonce and Jay-Z have received permission to build a huge country retreat in the 58-acre farmland they have finalized to buy in the Cotswolds. There's also permission to build a woodland and a lake within the lavish estate. A source has informed the UK-based publication that they are negotiating the price to buy it, and the property has now been removed from the market. The documents describe the property as a &quot;spectacular rural estate&quot; including &quot;seamless indoor-outdoor living, combining timeless materials with contemporary architecture.&quot; It also integrates &quot;natural landscape&quot; with &quot;a striking architectural statement.&quot;It is unclear how much the property cost Beyonce and Jay-Z, although it has a reported guide price of £8.5 million. It is located at a pristine site, five minutes away from the Great Tew village, which is home to some big names in the UK, as per Mirror UK. These include US TV-show host Ellen DeGeneres, David and Victoria Beckham, and Simon Cowell. The Soho Farmhouse is also situated nearby.The report further states that Jay and Bey will always call Los Angeles their home, but they want to establish some sort of permanency in the UK, too. Their decision was largely affected by the California wildfires last year, which threatened their estate in Los Angeles.The couple also considered the safety of their three children - Blue Ivy, and twins Rumi and Sir, while making the decision. In fact, Bey's mother, Tina Knowles's Malibu home was burnt down during the fires in January this year, as she confirmed on Instagram. The couple's California homes, however, remained untouched. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSince 2017, Beyonce and Jay-Z have owned a massive 12,000 sq. ft estate in Malibu. They own another home in Bel-Air, California, built on 30,000 sq. ft with four swimming pools and 15 garages.In other news, Beyonce and Jay-Z have been making the headlines for various reasons. Queen Bey's Cowboy Carter tour wrapped up last month after the final show in Nevada. It was named the highest-grossing country tour in history. Meanwhile, Jay was named the world's richest musician with a net worth of $2.5 million, according to Forbes. The rapper achieved this feat despite not having any new music releases since 2017, although reports hint at him dropping some new music soon. Much of his wealth can be attributed to his production company, Roc Nation.It remains to be seen whether Jay-Z and Beyonce confirm an alleged relocation to the UK or share any updates about the same.