"People pay a price for being stupid" — Beyoncé 's father Mathew Knowles reacts to Kanye West's remarks about his grandchildren

Mathew Knowles, Beyoncé's father, has responded to Kanye West's recent X posts targeting his grandchildren after the rapper questioned the mental capacity of Beyoncé and Jay-Z's seven-year-old twins and called them "r*t*rded." This is one of the many instances where Kanye West, also known as Ye, used his public platform on X to criticize the A-list couple over the past few days.

In a statement to TMZ on March 21, 2025, Mathew Knowles, who formerly managed Beyoncé early in her career, alluded to West paying "the price" for his comments about his grandchildren. He also hoped Ye got the help he needed for his mental health, saying:

“People pay a price for being stupid, especially in the music industry. I’m hopeful Kanye gets the type of help he needs, in terms of mental health.”

As for the tweet in question, West posted about Beyoncé and Jay-Z's seven-year-old twins, Rumi and Sir, on March 18, 2025, writing:

"Wait has anyone ever seen Jay-Z and Beyonce’s younger kids they're r*t*rded. No like literally and this is why artificial insemination is such a blessing having r*t*rded children is a choice."

While the post has since been deleted, Kanye West clarified in a follow-up post that he removed the post to prevent his X account from being deactivated, writing:

"I need everyone to know that I took the post about Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s family down … because there was a possibility of my Twitter being cancelled."

Kanye West claimed Beyoncé and Jay-Z could have helped him "have more leverage" with his children

Kanye West listed his grievances against Beyoncé and Jay-Z in an X post on March 19, beginning with the Carters missing his wedding with Kim Kardashian in 2014. He also claimed he felt slighted that Jay-Z handed Kendrick Lamar the spot to headline a Super Bowl halftime performance before Ye.

The rapper also claimed Beyoncé and Jay-Z could have helped him "have more leverage" with his children, North, Psalm, Chicago, and Saint, whom he shares with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian. He started the post by declaring his love for Jay-Z before continuing:

"I LOVE JAY Z AND I DO FEEL BAD. I ALWAYS FELT LIKE THE BLACK SHEEP LIKE I WANTED FAMILY IN THIS MUSIC S**T. I'D RUN ON STAGES THINKING I WAS DOING THE RIGHT THING AND WOULD ALWAYS BE A SLIGHT. HOV NOT COMING TO MY FIRST WEDDING HIM PUTTING KENDRICK ON THE SUPER BOWL OVER ME ON EVEN US NEVER BEING INVITED TO S**T TAKING JABS ABOUT MY RED HAT ON DONDA."

He continued:

"I FELT LIKE BOTH HIM AND HIS WIFE COULD HAVE HELPED ME HAVE MORE LEVERAGE WITH MY KIDS. THEY COULD HAVE USED THEIR CULTURAL POSITION TO NOT JUST WATCH THE KARDASHIANS RUN ME OVER. S**T HURTS SO F**K BOTH OF THEM CAUSE WHEN I NEED THEM IT WAS F**K ME."

Beyoncé and Jay-Z are reportedly considering legal action against Ye

According to an exclusive report on Page Six published on March 20, Beyoncé and Jay-Z are considering legal action against Ye in the wake of his posts about their youngest children.

The publication reported that an insider source claimed the Carters “will absolutely not stand for it” after Ye “has spoken about their children in such a vulgar and offensive manner.” The source added that the couple had no intention of publicly addressing Ye's posts, adding:

“Jay-Z and Beyoncé are aware of the posts Kanye has since deleted and are discussing how they want to handle this situation, whether that be privately and/or in a legal matter."

Page Six also reported that Kim Kardashian is "appalled" by her ex-husband's tweets about Beyoncé and Jay-Z's seven-year-old twins. Another source reportedly told the publication that the reality television star found the posts “shocking and offensive," and felt “no matter what feud Kanye has going on with Jay and Beyoncé, kids are off limits.”

Jay-Z and Beyoncé are just two artists Kanye West has been critical of on his X page during the past week. Ye also called out fellow rappers like Ty Dolla $ign, Playboi Carti, Kendrick Lamar, Travis Scoot, Tyler, the Creator, and Drake in several posts.

Ye's feud with Carti ignited after the latter allegedly cut the former from his latest album, Music. This situation escalated after Carti took to Instagram story to ask Kim Kardashian for a collaboration with North West on March 17. This seemingly upset Ye, who took to his X to post several tweets targeting the rapper. Carti was the only one to reply to Ye, telling the rapper to "STFU" in a post on March 19.

As of this article, Kanye West's X account currently has zero posts. It is unclear when the rapper deleted all his posts, however, his account is still active.

