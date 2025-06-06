"Prepping the scene for this comeback"- Fans react to BTS' RM's surprise Instagram update in uniform from HYBE building 

On Thursday, June 5, BTS' RM posted a selfie through his personal Instagram account's story, @rkive. In the picture, the idol was wearing his military uniform, and many fans soon figured out that he took it inside the HYBE building, based on the hints from the background.

The idol's art collection as part of Entirety's photo folio titled, Brushstroke S1 from 2021 by Lee Bae was spotted in the picture, which soon led fans to conclude that he was seated in his company's building. This led to other speculations related to the reason behind the idol's post. Many believe that RM was hinting that he's been working on his solo or BTS' comeback following his discharge from the military.

RM is expected to be discharged from his mandatory military service on June 10 this year, and many have been anticipating what could be in store after the reunion of all the BTS members. Whether it's a solo comeback or a group release from BTS, fans have been excitedly looking forward to the same while enthusiastically discussing the hints the members have been putting forth.

Here are a few fan reactions to the idol's recent Instagram story:

"Joon is prepping the scene for this comeback," a fan wrote.

"I know what's gonna happen on discharge day" said a fan on X.

"He need to make sure his studio gets a deep clean and if all his equipment is working or if there is new he'll like to have so bh can order it on time for his come back" added another fan.

"Oh he's cooking something in there" commented a netizen.

More fans and netizens talked about how they were excited for the idol's return from his military service.

"in the building rn that he built with his boys like imagine going around in the military uniform oh the AURA, FATHER IS COMING BACK" stated a fan.

"Sir what are you doing there hmmp????" added an X user.

"Man literally spends all his time at Hybe? What are you cooking, Joon" said a netizen.

"JOON POSTED SELFIES IN THE HYBE BUILDING WITH HIS UNIFORM ON! YOU’LL BE FREE SOON BUDDY" commented another X user.

All you need to know about BTS' RM and his recent solo activities

BTS' RM or Kim Nam-joon is a South Korean rapper, singer, songwriter, and record producer who is housed under Big Hit Entertainment, now rebranded as HYBE Labels. He debuted in 2013 alongside his fellow K-pop boy group members, BTS, and he stands amid the group's Rap Line, which also includes SUGA and j-hope.

Soon after the group's debut, the idol also slowly kick-started his solo career. He released a mixtape called RM in 2016 and followed it up with another mixtape release in 2018 called mono. On the other hand, he has also released other songs on SoundCloud, such as Bicycle. However, his official debut was in 2022 with the release of his first studio album, Indigo.

The album held the track Wild Flower (with youjeen) as its lead single. Indigo is expected to be a documentation of the idol's 20s. Around December 2023, he enlisted in the military for his mandatory service, and he is currently serving as a Corporal in the Special Task Force of the Capital Defense Command.

Regardless, he released another studio album in May 2024, which was recorded before his enlistment. The album, Right Place Wrong Person, held the track Lost as its lead single. Following the same, he put forth a collaborative track with Colde in the same month called Don't Ever Say Love Me. Most recently, in May 2025, he collaborated with Epik High's Tablo on Stop The Rain.

On the other hand, fans and netizens have been excitedly looking forward to the idol's military discharge on June 10, 2025.

