"S**t is not cool bro" - DDG reacts to getting arrested and then released after being swatted during a paintball tournament 

Rapper and streamer DDG, whose real name is Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr., was reportedly briefly arrested during a paintball tournament in the desert on August 10, 2025. Videos of DDG's reported arrest and subsequent release went viral on social media on Sunday, leading many to wonder why the rapper was arrested.

Following his release, Darryl recounted the incident in his most recent livestream, claiming that he was swatted. According to the Cambridge Dictionary, "swatting" refers to "the action of making a false report of a serious emergency so that a SWAT team will go to a person's home, by someone who wants to frighten, or cause problems for that person."

Furthermore, DDG added that he didn't find humor in his alleged swatting and arrest, warning the person who swatted him by saying:

"I don't know why n***as be thinking it's funny to do that s**t. It' not funny. Cause when you get locked up and yo a** get 10 plus years and your mama crying and s**t, Imma laugh at her. Your stupid a** son or whatever the f**k...he shouldn't have did it...ahaha your son is locked up. The f**k? That s**t is not...s**t is not cool, bro. It's not cool, okay?

The streamer added that he was released 20 minutes after the arrest and decided to stay at the paintball tournament till the police left the scene. As of now, it is unclear who allegedly swatted DDG.

DDG claimed he was "fried" during his arrest

Breaking down his recent arrest during his livestream, Darryl claimed he was high and "fried" when the cops arrived at the paintball tournament. The rapper said he had "just got done smoking" when the authorities arrived at the scene, which made him question whether the whole thing was real or scripted.

"You gotta think what was going through my mental, bro. I literally just got done getting high. I was fried. So, I'm thinking to myself the whole time, 'Is this real? This gotta be a script. There's no way. I gotta just be high, still in the car, in the backseat, and maybe I got laced or something and I'm dreaming'," he said.

ryan 🤿 @scubaryan_ DDG says that he almost did a backflip while getting arrested today after getting swatted during the Streamer Paintball Tournament due to his intrusive thoughts 😭

Additionally, DDG said six police cars, each carrying at least three officers, surrounded him during the arrest in the desert, and one of the officers allegedly pointed his gun at the rapper in a "tactical stance." He added that he was "spooked" and had an intrusive thought telling him "to do a backflip."

Elsewhere in the livestream, Darryl claimed he noted the reason why the police were called on him. He said he was placed in the backseat of one of the police cars, adding that he was able to lean forward and read the complaint from one of the officers' laptops, which allegedly read:

"Black Mercedes AMG. Man wants to kill him...and GTA himself and everybody at the paintball place."

This is not the only legal issue DDG has faced this year. Halle Bailey, his ex-girlfriend and the mother of his son, filed a temporary restraining order (TRO) against him in May, accusing him of abuse. In her TRO request, Bailey claimed Darryl allegedly slammed her head into a car's steering wheel while their baby was in the backseat in January 2025.

While Bailey's request was granted, DDG counterfiled for a TRO against the actress, claiming she was abusive in the relationship. The two are still involved in a custody battle over their son, Halo.

