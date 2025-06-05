DDG's mother Tonya claims Halle Bailey threatened to "f*ck" her son up and attempted to physically fight the woman he was with 

Tonya Granberry, DDG's mother, claimed that Halle Bailey once threatened to "f**k" her son up on a phone call with her, following which the actress allegedly showed up unannounced to a theatre where DDG had been with a female friend. Tonya also claimed that Bailey seemed "visibly upset" on seeing DDG with the friend and attempted to fight the woman.

According to The Shade Room, the allegations were a part of Tonya Granberry's declaration. This came after her son filed for a temporary restraining order against Bailey on June 4, 2025. In the petition, DDG had accused his ex-girlfriend of assaulting him, threatening to harm herself, threatening to undergo an abortion while pregnant with their son, and emotionally manipulating him.

As per Tonya Granberry's declaration, the alleged incident at the theatre occurred in June 2023, while Bailey had been pregnant. Tonya claimed that she and her fiancé, George, drove to the theatre and had to "personally intervene" to "de-escalate the situation."

"Petitioner called me directly that night, angrily stating that she knew Darryl was at the movies and made threats to "f**k him up. George and I drove to the theatre out of concern for Darryl's safety. When we arrived, we saw Petitioner outside the theatre, visibly upset and attempting to confront and physically fight the woman he was with. I personally intervened to help de-escalate the situation," the declaration read.

DDG's counter petition was a response to Halle Bailey's request for a temporary restraining order against the rapper, filed in May. In the petition, Bailey had accused DDG of assaulting her and abusing her in the presence of their child. The court had previously granted her the restraining order, including giving her sole custody of their 18-month-old son, Halo.

DDG's mother alleged that Halle Bailey stalked her son with AirTags

In her declaration, Tonya Granberry had also alleged that Halle Bailey had been stalking her son using AirTags. She claimed that they discovered an AirTag in his car in June 2023, around the time Bailey allegedly confronted him and his female friend at the theatre.

DDG's mother claimed they had found multiple AirTags scattered around his vehicles, and on one occasion, they found an AirTag in Halo's diaper bag in April 2024. They also found a box of unused Apple AirTags in DDG's bedroom in January 2025 after Halle Bailey had moved out of his home.

"Each of these discoveries involved Darryl, George, and me working together to locate the devices. Geore would receive alerts, and we would search the vehicles until the AirTags were physically removed," the declaration stated.

This is not the first time Tonya Granberry has publicly defended her son. In March 2025, after Halle Bailey filed for a temporary restraining order, Tonya took to her Instagram Story to seemingly respond to the situation, writing:

"I don't usually comment or say anything on this internet even with all the negativity, the lies and hatred towards mine. However these accusations have made me realize that I have been quiet [too] long."

Exploring DDG's petition against Halle Bailey

In his petition filed on June 4, 2025, DDG accused Halle Bailey of hitting him, slapping him, and attacking him with a knife during one instance. He also claimed that Bailey took his gun while she was pregnant and "threatened to end her life" amid a "particularly volatile argument."

“In or about August 2023, during a particularly volatile argument, petitioner became enraged and threatened to end her life using my legally owned firearm. Without my consent, she took the weapon and left the house. This incident was one of several in which petitioner’s actions posed a serious threat to her own safety and the safety of our son by creating an environment of emotional distress and danger within the home,” the petition read.

DDG also requested that the court stop Bailey from traveling internationally with Halo after the singer and actress was scheduled to travel to Italy for two months with her son to work on a new film. In his petition, DDG claimed Bailey "cannot be entrusted to care for a vulnerable infant abroad" after repeatedly threatening suicide.

The rapper had also submitted several alleged text messages between the exes with his petition, claiming the messages highlighted Halle Bailey's "growing hostility" involving his "professional collaborations with other women."

According to Compex, the alleged messages saw Bailey accused DDG of being unfaithful to her with a woman named Lala in a text thread dated March 2024, months before they broke up in October that year.

Several alleged messages, dated March 2024, saw Halle Bailey beg DDG for help, with one message reading, "U KNOW IM ACTIVELY SUICIDAL AND STRUGGLING." Another alleged message from Bailey read, "YOU HATE ME AND WANT ME TO DIE!!!!"

Halle Bailey has not publicly commented on DDG's petition at the time of writing this article. However, her attorney dubbed the claims "not accurate" during a hearing on June 4. A judge has yet to make a ruling on whether the actress will be allowed to travel to Italy with her son. A hearing for both petitions is scheduled for June 24.

