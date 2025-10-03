“Saw it coming tho”: Fans react as JT drops exclusive diss track over Cardi B amid ongoing beef, taking shot at Stefon Diggs

The longstanding feud between JT and Cardi B has reignited, this time after DJ Akademiks streamed an unreleased diss track by JT. Played during one of Akademiks's livestreams on October 2, 2025, the song appeared to contain direct insults at Cardi B, including a lyrical mention of her boyfriend, Stefon Diggs.“The only time I seen you with a pen was at the courthouse.”It not only mocks Cardi as a songwriter, but also points to the viral pen-throwing incident related to pregnancy rumors involving Diggs.The snippet went viral on X within hours of the leak, sparking a flurry of fan reactions and reigniting the debate about the rivalry between the two rappers. Supporters of JT quickly praised the new release. One fan cheered by saying:“Saw it coming tho”D∆MI∆N.ETH @damian__ethLINK@Streetwork85N @Akademiks Saw it coming thoMeanwhile, others mocked critics by saying,۟ @headnavyLINK@Streetwork85N @Akademiks Idc what anyone says I will always love JT’s flowahmad⁶𓅓 @HighestInThe6sLINK@Streetwork85N @Akademiks The beat✅ The lashings✅ The flow✅ 10s @ThegirlJTCJ @CarlosLopezJr_LINK@Streetwork85N @Akademiks this is heat &amp;amp;amp; u know Barney B can’t respond quick enough so she gonna claim unbothered but the truth is Pardison’s check gotta clear first 🤣 JT COMINGSome people, however, believe the song's quality was perceived much less favorably.𝙇𝘼𝙎𝙃𝙀𝙍 ⚔️ @blueberrycvmLINK@Streetwork85N @Akademiks Btch raps like those kids on the Rap GameIDontPlayAboutMeg @Standing4MeganLINK@Streetwork85N @Akademiks JT gurrlll😒 we really ain't in the mood, rent was just due yesterday, there's enough heartache in this world and now you want us to listen to this garbageusNeverThem @charleyalwaysusLINK@Streetwork85N @Akademiks @ThegirlJT bayBEE- this is what we waited for? It’s not it- finish the second one Sis cause - 98% of this was LIES- like you gotta really do your homework on a broad-find out her weaknesses- then go HARD. Cause MAGNET was direct and to the point. Get back in the booth🔸🐦‍⬛ @omgm3ganLINK@Streetwork85N @Akademiks i’m sorry like this is so bad. slow rapping. not even on beat. like this is trash girl.In either case, the diss has successfully rekindled the rivalry between the artists.JT and Cardi B’s feud: A timeline of social media battles and music dissesThe rivalry between JT, aka Jatavia Shakara Johnson, and Cardi B has become one of the most discussed conflicts in modern hip-hop, combining professional competition with personal attacks.JT of the City Girls and Cardi B (Image via Instagram/@iamcardib, @thegirljt)The feud gained traction in 2022 when Johnson praised GloRilla on a remix without mentioning Cardi, prompting Cardi to call the former a lapdog on Twitter (now X). This sparked a series of sharp exchanges. Over the years, the two artists have been exchanging subtle jabs online and through their music, keeping the tension alive. On September 23, 2025, Johnson responded to their music rivalry on her Snapchat story as Cardi took shots at JT and her boyfriend, Lil Uzi Vert, in her new album, Am I the Drama. In the song Magnet, Cardi rapped:“OK y'all, I'm busy, but I gotta say one thing. This rat a** b**ch, right? This b**ch is supposed to be a motherf***ing Brim and she threatening to snitch on some motherf***ing body because she don't have anything to say about a b**ch. That h** is a loser.”Johnson claimed that Cardi threatened to involve Roc Nation in the conflict, and she criticized Cardi for spreading what she called “fake tea” about abortions.&quot;So then she said, ‘I'm gonna tell Roc Nation what you said, what he said,’ No, not just that. The b**ch trying to spread fake tea about abortions when she stood her illiterate a** in front of millions of people and said she stands for pro-choice.“I can't take the dumb b**ch serious. And b**ch, show me [who’s] typing all those motherf***ing messages or I'm calling the police on your a** for defamation of character, b**ch, because I'm sick of it, h**. And I will be back and I'm never getting off your a**.”The personal aspect of the feud grew more intense when Johnson reposted a video on the same day about celebrity hairstylist Chris Blake Griffith, who accused Diggs of serious misconduct, claiming he spiked a drink and attempted s*xual activity.“This is f***ing NUTTS &amp; sad! Gay men should be protected. I feel like this isn't being taken seriously enough.”JT ☆ @ThegirlJTLINKCARDI B BABY FATHER A GAY MAN!!!!!!!!!! Not because of how he dress or express his self but because CHRIS said it out of his mouth!!!! JUSTICE FOR CHRIS I stand with the gays!!!!!A mix of professional insults, personal attacks, and behind-the-scenes hostility shows how their feud is multi-layered and ongoing, keeping both artists constantly in the social media spotlight and under fan scrutiny.Stay tuned for more updates.