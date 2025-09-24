  • home icon
  Stefon Diggs' GF Cardi B responds to JT's comments on the sexual misconduct allegations against Patriots WR

Stefon Diggs’ GF Cardi B responds to JT’s comments on the sexual misconduct allegations against Patriots WR

By Oindrila Chowdhury
Published Sep 24, 2025 19:50 GMT
Stefon Diggs&rsquo; GF Cardi B responds to JT&rsquo;s comments on the sexual misconduct allegations against Patriots WR
Stefon Diggs’ GF Cardi B responds to JT’s comments on the sexual misconduct allegations against Patriots WR

Stefon Diggs' girlfriend, Cardi B, and JT (Jatavia Shakara Johnson) are in a full-blown fight online. On Wednesday, Cardi went off on X, posting a tweet with obscure screenshots, aimed at the fellow rapper and wrote:

“I want justice for them babies ya man (rapper Lil Uzi Vert) make you abort everytime…ask what he told me about how he felt when he wanted to see Britt in that court room and she didn’t show up or do I need to play the audio?? And don’t let me say what he was sayin about ROC Nation.. JUST UNGRATEFUL”
also-read-trending Trending
It started when JT reposted an old video from October 2024 on Tuesday, where a man named Chris Blake Griffith accused Stefon Diggs of giving him drug-laced candy, making unwanted moves, and threatening him.

JT added her own comments, saying:

“This is f****** NUTTS & sad! Gay men should be protected.”
Then in a separate quote-tweet, took dig at both Diggs and Cardi B, writing:

“CARDI B BABY FATHER A GAY MAN!!!!!!!!!! … JUSTICE FOR CHRIS I stand with the gays!!!!!”

JT's second tweet came in context when a fan supported her stance, commenting:

"I hate that when men alleges assault, it never get taken serious. I'm glad you are speaking up!"
The feud between Stefon Diggs' girlfriend, Cardi B, and JT has roots going back several years.

The two were friendly around 2021. The relationship cooled when Cardi did not promote City Girls’ single “Twerkulator."

Cardi’s August 2025 album Am I the Drama? reignited tensions, with track like "Magnet," which JT interpreted as veiled shots from Patriots wide receiver's girlfriend.

"Now let's talk about this hating-ass b***h, ungrateful-ass b***h," Cardi raps. "I don't care, met somebody, gotta say it-ass b***h/Fake friend-ass b***h, a clown-ass b***h."
To which, JT responded with sharp criticism on X on Wednesday.

Cardi confirmed the pregnancy with Diggs on September 17 during a CBS Mornings interview with Gayle King.

The baby is due February 2026, just before her "Little Miss Drama Tour" kicks off.

Cardi and Diggs made their relationship Instagram official in June.

The pregnancy announcement came during her ongoing divorce from Offset, who allegedly demanded money, property, and tax coverage before signing papers.

Cardi B addresses rumored breakup with Stefon Diggs over "BBL smell"

On Wednesday, Cardi B shut down a wild rumor from July that her boyfriend Stefon Diggs broke up with her because her BBL (Brazilian Butt Lift) smelled bad.

On the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, she laughed it off and said:

"The thing about me is I'm very anal about how I smell. I don't know who made the rumors that BBL stink, but it's like, it doesn't f***ing stink. Well, how would a BBL stink if you don't got no open wounds? Why? Because your a** is fatter? You can't clean a fat a**? You don't know how to clean a fat a**? I do.”
The rumor got even bigger in July because Cardi B had removed photos of Diggs from her Instagram.

Explaining which, the rapper on the podcast justified:

“I’m very dramatic. Something that to people is a big deal, to me is not a big deal at the moment. And then it became something that it’s not.”

Cardi even admitted she forgot what even triggered her to hide the pics, calling it “very stupid."

Oindrila Chowdhury

Oindrila Chowdhury

Oindrila Chowdhury is an NFL Journalist at Sportskeeda. She has a B.Sc. degree in Geography, Political Science, and Economics, and has pursued Postgraduate Certification in Capital Markets from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata.

Oindrila has over five years of experience in the field.

She was drawn to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2023 when Taylor Swift started dating star TE Travis Kelce - an interesting narrative for a self-proclaimed Swiftie like Oindrila.

Fresh off winning another Super Bowl in early 2024, she wondered how a team could go from not winning a Super Bowl in decades to clinching three titles in just four years. As a writer, Oindrila was drawn to their story and started following the team more closely.

When not glued to covering US Sports news, you can find Oindrila keeping up with pop culture, investing strategies, and the everything about fashion.

