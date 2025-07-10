  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Stefon Diggs sets record straight on accusation of dumping Cardi B over "BBL Smell" 5 days after rapper deletes Patriots WR's pics on IG

Stefon Diggs sets record straight on accusation of dumping Cardi B over "BBL Smell" 5 days after rapper deletes Patriots WR's pics on IG

By Oindrila Chowdhury
Published Jul 10, 2025 23:39 GMT
Stefon Diggs sets record straight on accusation of dumping Cardi B over &quot;BBL Smell&quot; 5 days after rapper deletes Patriots WR
Stefon Diggs sets record straight on accusation of dumping Cardi B over "BBL Smell" 5 days after rapper deletes Patriots WR's pics on IG

On July 8, a fake quote circulated on social media as an Instagram account, Juicey Monae,.claimed that Stefon Diggs dumped Cardi B because of her Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL) smell.

Ad

The IG post also claimed:

"Cardi B broke down in tears on livestream and has since taken a step back from the spotlight.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

This bizarre claim went viral after Cardi B deleted photos of Diggs from her Instagram, fueling breakup speculation.

However, the New England Patriots WR has debunked the truth.

In the comment section of the IG Post, Stefon wrote:

"Cap.”

It is slang for “lie."

Source: (Via Instagram/ @juiceymonae)
Source: (Via Instagram/ @juiceymonae)

On July 8, Stefon Diggs also posted a couple’s workout video with Cardi B on his YouTube channel during the couple's time in Europe.

Ad
youtube-cover
Ad

In the vlog, Cardi B is seen doing upper body exercises while Diggs trains nearby.

Stefon Diggs rented a medieval castle in France for Cardi B during their romantic European getaway in June. The property featured a moat, indoor pool, grand dining hall, ornate bedrooms with blue curtains and chandeliers and rustic bathroom.

Ad

Cardi gave fans a full tour on Instagram, calling it “insane” and “unbelievable." Diggs was seen doing football drills on the lawn while Cardi cheered him on.

Cardi B rocked a bold manicure featuring Stefon Diggs' name in Cannes

Diggs and Cardi went Instagram official on June 1. Cardi B made her relationship with Stefon Diggs known by debuting her nails at the Spotify Beach concert during Cannes Lions on June 18, 2025.

Ad

It was designed by celebrity nail artist Coca Michelle and featured orange and white stripes to match Cardi’s outfit. Diggs’ name was spelled out in black cursive lettering across both hands.

Ad

The event was a part of the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.

Diggs has been supportive of Cardi B. Last month, he cheered for Cardi B’s album launch, resharing her dramatic teaser for 'Am I the Drama?' on Instagram.

'Am I the Drama?' drops on September 19, 2025. It includes her fiery new single “Outside,” which debuted at Cannes Lions and features lyrics nodding to Diggs.

About the author
Oindrila Chowdhury

Oindrila Chowdhury

Twitter icon

Oindrila Chowdhury is an NFL Journalist at Sportskeeda. She has a B.Sc. degree in Geography, Political Science, and Economics, and has pursued Postgraduate Certification in Capital Markets at St. Xavier's College, Kolkata.

Oindrila has over five years of experience in the field.

She was drawn to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2023 when Taylor Swift started dating star TE Travis Kelce - an interesting narrative for a self-proclaimed Swiftie like Oindrila.

Fresh off winning another Super Bowl in early 2024, she wondered how a team could go from not winning a Super Bowl in decades to clinching three titles in just four years. As a writer, Oindrila was drawn to their story and started following the team more closely.

When not glued to covering US Sports news, you can find Oindrila keeping up with pop culture, investing strategies, and the everything about fashion.

Know More

New England Patriots Nation! Check out the latest Patriots Schedule and dive into the New England Patriots Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications