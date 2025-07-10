Stefon Diggs sets record straight on accusation of dumping Cardi B over "BBL Smell" 5 days after rapper deletes Patriots WR's pics on IG

On July 8, a fake quote circulated on social media as an Instagram account, Juicey Monae,.claimed that Stefon Diggs dumped Cardi B because of her Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL) smell.

The IG post also claimed:

"Cardi B broke down in tears on livestream and has since taken a step back from the spotlight.”

This bizarre claim went viral after Cardi B deleted photos of Diggs from her Instagram, fueling breakup speculation.

However, the New England Patriots WR has debunked the truth.

In the comment section of the IG Post, Stefon wrote:

"Cap.”

It is slang for “lie."

Source: (Via Instagram/ @juiceymonae)

On July 8, Stefon Diggs also posted a couple’s workout video with Cardi B on his YouTube channel during the couple's time in Europe.

In the vlog, Cardi B is seen doing upper body exercises while Diggs trains nearby.

Stefon Diggs rented a medieval castle in France for Cardi B during their romantic European getaway in June. The property featured a moat, indoor pool, grand dining hall, ornate bedrooms with blue curtains and chandeliers and rustic bathroom.

Cardi gave fans a full tour on Instagram, calling it “insane” and “unbelievable." Diggs was seen doing football drills on the lawn while Cardi cheered him on.

Cardi B rocked a bold manicure featuring Stefon Diggs' name in Cannes

Diggs and Cardi went Instagram official on June 1. Cardi B made her relationship with Stefon Diggs known by debuting her nails at the Spotify Beach concert during Cannes Lions on June 18, 2025.

It was designed by celebrity nail artist Coca Michelle and featured orange and white stripes to match Cardi’s outfit. Diggs’ name was spelled out in black cursive lettering across both hands.

The event was a part of the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.

Diggs has been supportive of Cardi B. Last month, he cheered for Cardi B’s album launch, resharing her dramatic teaser for 'Am I the Drama?' on Instagram.

'Am I the Drama?' drops on September 19, 2025. It includes her fiery new single “Outside,” which debuted at Cannes Lions and features lyrics nodding to Diggs.

