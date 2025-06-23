Stefon Diggs reshares Cardi B’s “Am I the Drama?” teaser as rapper hints at long-overdue second album

On Sunday, Stefon Diggs' girlfriend, Cardi B, announced that her long-anticipated sophomore album, "Am I the Drama?," will drop on Sept. 19, following a seven-year wait since her Grammy-winning debut album "Invasion of Privacy."

Before making the big announcement, Cardi B released an Instagram teaser featuring crows, moody visuals and a voiceover saying:

“Seven years I gave them grace, but now, I give them hell. … I’m not your villain, I’m your tyrant.”

The rollout is bold, theatrical and very on-brand for Cardi.

To support his girlfriend, Stefon Diggs reposted the teaser on his Instagram Story.

(Source: Via Instagram/ @StefonDiggs)

The announcement follows the release of her new single “Outside," which she debuted at the Cannes Lions Festival on Wednesday. The track, produced by Charlie Heat and HeyMicki, is her first release of the year and marks a return to solo music amid her highly publicized split from Offset.

In the performance, Cardi delivered raw, emotionally charged lyrics.

The first verse had the following lyrics:

"Do you how you do me, bet you we won’t speak again / Favorite player from your favorite team, he in my DM."

The rap also gave a nod to Diggs.

“Heard them Patriots got them n—as, let me in the locker room."

She also performed hits like “Bodak Yellow,” “Money,” “Up” and “WAP,” but noticeably skipped any mention of Offset during “Bartier Cardi.”

Stefon Diggs and Cardi B went Instagram official on June 1.

Cardi posted a carousel of photos from a yacht outing, including one where she and Diggs locked eyes in a cozy moment.

The post, captioned “Chapter 5 ……Hello Chapter six,” was seen as the hard launch of their relationship.

Cardi B showed off Stefon Diggs-inspired manicure at Cannes

Cardi B rocked a custom nail set that spelled out “Stefon Diggs” in ornate black script across both hands during her performance at Spotify Beach at the Cannes Lions Festival.

The nails, designed by celebrity nail artist Coca Michelle, matched her orange-and-white sequinned outfit and featured vertical stripes in the same colors.

Diggs responded by reposting a close-up of the manicure on his Instagram story with lyrics from Nasg Chaz’s “Okayy.”

“Let em know that you mine you should post more Cardi B. "

She later replied with a sweet photo of them hugging, soundtracked by Janet Jackson’s “Funny How Time Flies."

Source: (Via Instagram/ @StefonDiggs) | Source: (Via Instagram/ @iamCardiB)

Diggs will play for the New England Patriots next season. After a rocky stint with the Houston Texans that ended in a torn ACL, Diggs signed a three-year, $63.5 million deal with New England.

The Patriots are betting big that the wideout can bounce back and become a top target for quarterback Drake Maye.

