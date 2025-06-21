"Let em know that you mine": Stefon Diggs urges GF Cardi B to flaunt their relationship as rapper rocks Patriots WR-inspired manicure

Stefon Diggs has made it Instagram-official with Cardi B and wants the world to know. In an Instagram story on Friday, the New England Patriots wide receiver reposted a close-up of Cardi’s manicure with his full name written across her nails.
The message from Diggs was loud and clear. The post was paired with lyrics from Nasq Chaz’s “Okayy” and the quote:
“Let em know that you mine you should post more @iamcardib.”
This story from Diggs comes just a day after Cardi B dropped her latest single, “Outside,” where she fires off shots at ex-husband Offset and teases her blooming romance with Diggs.
Cardi and Offset officially split in 2024, and since then, she’s been publicly cozying up with Diggs. The new Patriots star isn’t just catching passes this offseason, and based on that cheeky caption, the All-Pro wideout wants Cardi to post more online showing off their relationship status.
Stefon Diggs-Cardi B relationship timeline
Cardi B and Stefon Diggs have become the NFL’s top power couple lately, but how did it all start? Rumors started making the rounds in October, but things took off after the “Bodak Yellow” rapper was spotted arriving at a Miami hotel with Diggs on Valentine’s Day.
Two months later, Cardi was seen with Diggs at Coachella, while Offset was busy pretending he wasn’t watching. She said during a candid X Spaces chat in April:
“It’s been a couple of weeks, and I haven’t addressed nothing. Because it’s like … you know when you got a gorgeous n–ga f–king you and loving you from head to toe? It’s like, I don’t really give a f–k what anybody says when you got a real fine n–ga that love you from head to toe.”
By May, the duo was full throttle. They showed up at a Met Gala afterparty, then turned heads courtside at the Knicks-Celtics game. Then came June 1, the day it became Instagram official. Cardi posted a video with Diggs, making it clear that Offset is out and Diggs is in.
