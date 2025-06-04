Antonio Brown takes a swipe at Stefon Diggs over Patriots WR's yacht party with Cardi B

It's nearly impossible to find Antonio Brown out of the news. He has once again sparked controversy with a humorous Madden NFL 26 meme that was uploaded on X. With the image, he seems to be making fun of Stefon Diggs, a wide receiver for the New England Patriots, whose recent off-field party on a yacht with Cardi B and other girls has gone viral.

Diggs and three other women in swimwear are shown on a yacht on the photoshopped Madden cover that Brown shared. This is the former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver's way of mocking Diggs' widely shared video of him partying with rap artist Cardi B in Miami. Additionally, the meme serves as a humorous reminder that Diggs' romantic drama with the rap artist is currently difficult to ignore.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Diggs made a move to the Patriots this offseason after seeing his season cut short by an injury during his time with the Houston Texans in 2024. However, his off-field activities—particularly his love relationships with Cardi B—have lately stolen headlines.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Cardi and Diggs spent Valentine's Day together in Miami in February, which sparked the initial rumors about their romance. They also went to Coachella together in April and then to an NBA game in May to watch the New York Knicks vs. Boston Celtics.

In addition, Cardi B's romantic involvement with the former Buffalo Bills pass-catcher is her first public relationship since divorcing rapper Offset in July of last year.

Offset has threatened Stefon Diggs over relationship with Cardi B

Offset deactivated his social media accounts on Tuesday afternoon shortly after criticizing and threatening Stefon Diggs for plaiting a hairdo similar to that of Offset's son, Wave.

Before deactivating his account, Offset had expressed his disapproval of Diggs having the same hairdo as his son in a post on X.

"Now when somebody die for playing with my son then call me the crash out," Offset, who has three children with Cardi, posted, apparently telling Diggs not to involve his children.

Expand Tweet

Earlier this week, Diggs flaunted the same braided haircut that Cardi's three-year-old son, Wave, has had on since April.

Offset's social media tantrum came after Cardi B's outburst concerning their rocky divorce, in which she expressed a desire for her ex-husband to "die slowly.”

Cardi B also claims that in the midst of the two rappers' conflict, Offset has asked for spousal support even though he hasn't seen their kids for three months, despite having three appointments to see them.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Habib Timileyin Habib Timileyin has been an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda for 2 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in English, and found himself drawn to the NFL about a decade ago.



Habib's favorite team is the Cincinnati Bengals and he particularly enjoyed their run to the Super Bowl in the 2021 season. The 2016 Super Bowl between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots is his most favorite of all time, and if given a chance to go back in time, he would love to witness the Patroits’ incredible comeback from being 28-3 down to winning 34-28.



Habib admires Tom Brady for his journey from being in a low draft position to achieving immense success in the game. His favorite coach of all time is Bill Belichick.



Habib likes to study intricate details of a story before reporting on it, and compares information among several reputable sources to ensure accuracy. When he's not writing about the NFL, Habib is likely watching Soccer, Basketball or enjoying a good movie on sports. Know More

New England Patriots Nation! Check out the latest Patriots Schedule and dive into the New England Patriots Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.