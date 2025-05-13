SPOTTED: Patriots WR Stefon Diggs enjoys Knicks playoff game with Cardi B at Madison Square Garden

New England Patriots WR Stefon Diggs was spotted with American rapper Cardi B, fueling up their dating rumors. They have previously been spotted together a few times, and again on Monday, a video of them at an NBA game is garnering attention.

Stefon Diggs and Cardi B were present courtside at the New York Knicks - Boston Celtics playoff game at Madison Square Garden. MLFootball shared a video of them on its X (formerly Twitter) account, along with the caption:

"TRENDING: #Patriots star Stefon Diggs and rapper Cardi B sitting courtside at celebrity row at the Knicks playoff game."

Per TMZ, the pair spent time together on Valentine’s Day in Miami, and then in April, they were seen together in a nightclub in New York. The rumors of their dating have been further amplified, with them again spotted together during an NBA game.

Meanwhile, the Knicks took Game 4 of their Eastern Conference semifinals, 121-113, against the Celtics.

Stefon Diggs' appearance at the Met Gala 2025

Last week, Stefon Diggs graced the flowery blue carpet of the 2025 Met Gala. The Patriots' WR attended the star-packed fashion event in New York in style.

He beautifully carried the theme of the event, "Celebrating Superfine: Tailoring Black Style," as he walked on the carpet. Diggs paid tribute to the 70s and 80s "Black American Dandyism."

He shared a post on his Instagram account last week of his stylish look for the Met Gala, along with a caption that says:

"MET MONDAY. A tribute to late 70’s and 80’s black American Dandyism. A celebration of Legacy. Celebrating Superfine: Tailoring Black Style. Year 3"

Diggs wore the Bianca Saunders full bespoke made-to-measure tailored suit for the occasion. He wore a cropped short jacket in brushed black suede, which had a wide shawl collar. He paired it with straight-leg tailored pants and red shoes. He also carried a faux fur cape with slit sleeves.

Cardi B also attended the Met Gala in a green Burberry suit. It was her sixth appearance at the event.

