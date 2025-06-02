Stefon Diggs and Cardi B are now Instagram official. The couple, who sparked dating rumors in May, have been spending time together in Miami the last few days. On Sunday evening, the rapper appeared to 'launch' their relationship in an Instagram post.
The Instagram post began with a photo of her on a boat. In the next photo she and Stefon Diggs can be seen embracing on the boat as well. There are other pictures of the rapper in the carousel of photos.
A video though, that was included in the post showed Cardi B and Stefon Diggs together, in a moment that could be deemed as risque. Her caption hinted that she was moving on to the next chapter of her life.
"Chapter 5 ……Hello Chapter six," Cardi B captioned the Instagram post
Fans on social media were quick to react to Cardi B's Instagram post. Some were quick to mention rapper Offset, who she is currently in the process of divorcing. The former couple have made headlines lately for their inability to find common ground in a divorce settlement.
"Offset of OFF, Now it's stefON!"-one person on Instagram wrote
"Take care of my woman Diggs."-another fan of the rapper commented
Cardi B, who has 163 million followers on Instagram, has received over 3.6 million likes on the social media post. As fans of both her and Diggs show their support for the relationship, they continued to focus on how happy they were for the couple and their relationship.
Stefon Diggs and Cardi B made their first public appearance while sitting courtside in May at Madison Square Garden for a New York Knicks game.
Mike Vrabel confirmed that he spoke to Stefon Diggs after viral boat video
Videos and photos of Stefon Diggs and Cardi B enjoying time with friends on a boat in Miami quickly circulated within the past week. One video though, could have the New England Patriots wide receiver in hot water with his new team.
Diggs was seen hanging out with a group of a few women holding a bag full of a pink substance. While it's unknown what the substance is, it didn't give off a great look for Diggs.
Late last week, newly hired Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel was asked about his wide receiver's viral video. Vrabel confirmed he spoke with Diggs but that he wouldn't share details of the conversation:
"It's something we're aware of and obviously we want to make great decisions on and off the field. Any conversations that I've had with Stefon will remain between him and I and the club."
After tearing his ACL in Week 8 of the 2024 season with the Houston Texans. Diggs signed with the New England Patriots this offseason as a free agent. He signed a three-year deal worth $63.5 million, as per Spotrac.
