1 day after Stefon Diggs' lavish party with Cardi B, Patriots HC makes his feelings known on WR

New England Patriots coach Mike Vrabel delivered a clear message about player conduct following a viral video of wide receiver Stefon Diggs partying on a yacht. The coach's response signals his culture-first approach as the franchise attempts to rebuild its winning identity.

Vrabel took over the Patriots' coaching duties in January after the organization fired Jerod Mayo. The veteran coach brings experience as a former New England linebacker who won three Super Bowl titles with the franchise.

Speaking to media members on Wednesday during organized team activities, Vrabel addressed the viral footage that showed Diggs in a compromising situation. The video captured the receiver on a boat with multiple women, including Cardi B, while appearing to pass a small ziplock bag with unknown contents. Diggs and Cardi B made their relationship official on May 12.

"Obviously, we want to make great decisions on and off the field, and we're hoping that with our time here on the field today, and when you don't have a script and we're on the call periods, that we're making great decisions," Vrabel said.

"So the message will be the same for all of the players. Try to make great decisions. Any conversations that I've had with Stefon will remain between him and I."

The Patriots invested heavily in Diggs during the offseason, signing him to a three-year $69 million contract after his stint with the Houston Texans. The four-time Pro Bowl receiver is rehabilitating from a torn ACL injury he suffered last season in Week 8.

Mike Vrabel's leadership philosophy faces Stefon Diggs' test

Mike Vrabel has made his expectations clear since taking control of the Patriots. The coach has emphasized effort and accountability as nonnegotiable standards for his players.

Stefon Diggs missed Wednesday's optional OTA practice, but he had been with the team at such sessions before. The wide receiver has grappled with declining production the last few years, having gone 19 straight games without recording a 100-yard receiving game.

New England is banking on Diggs to provide veteran output and leadership to second-year quarterback Drake Maye. Before he got hurt, Diggs recorded six consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons, putting him among the league's premier pass-catchers.

Vrabel's four-year stint in Tennessee from 2018-2023 yielded a 54-45 regular season record and showed his capability to assemble disciplined teams. His appointment was a sign of Robert Kraft's eagerness to bring the franchise back to championship contention following consecutive 4-13 seasons.

The coach has already implemented significant roster changes, with nearly 50% player turnover since his arrival.

ESPN's report on Monday highlighted Vrabel's philosophy of demanding effort and finish from his players. He has made it clear that players must set proper standards both on and off the field to succeed in his system.

