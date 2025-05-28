"Cardi was on the same yacht": NFL fans react as Stefon Diggs' spotted partying ocean-side with models

New England Patriots receiver Stefon Diggs caused a stir on Tuesday after a video of the veteran surrounded by women on a yacht went viral on social media.
NFL aggregator Dov Kleiman shared a clip of Diggs talking with three women while music blasted in the background.
It didn't take long for fans to react to the clip, with some noting that Diggs' girlfriend, rapper Cardi B, was also on the boat.
"And Cardi was on the same yacht," one fan noted.
"Cardio B in shambles seeing this video," another fan said.
"Cardi B on the same boat dummy," another fan wrote.
Others questioned Stefon Diggs' actions, pointing out he should be preparing for the 2025 season instead of partying on a yacht.
"No workouts or practice all offseason yea he’s cooked," one fan wrote.
"Hopefully, he does some scoring on that yacht because he probably won’t be doing much scoring on the field this year," another fan added.
A separate video confirms what some fans pointed out, as Diggs and his girlfriend were seen dancing.
Stefon Diggs is working to be ready for Week 1
Before agreeing to a three-year, $69 million deal with the New England Patriots, Stefon Diggs was limited to eight games with the Houston Texans. He suffered an ACL injury against the Indianapolis Colts after racking up five receptions and 81 receiving yards.
After the season-ending injury, Diggs is working to get back on the field from the start of the 2025 NFL season.
On Friday, a video of Diggs went viral on social media. He had taken part in the Patriots' OTAs on Thursday before going to Florida.
Diggs has shown that he's working hard to be back on the field in the season opener.
