Cardi B removes Stefon Diggs' pictures from her Instagram 1 month after going official with Patriots WR

Rap star Cardi B went public on her romance with NFL wideout Stefon Diggs in June via Instagram. She shared some intimate clips with Diggs on her Instagram, confirming her relationship with the New England Patriots star.

However, just one month after making her relationship official with Diggs, Cardi B has seemingly removed her pictures and posts with Diggs from her Instagram account.

Image via Cardi B Instagram

Cardi B's recent Instagram activity has led some to speculate that there might be some trouble in their relationship.

Meanwhile, Diggs has still kept his photos with Cardi B on his Instagram profile.

According to E! News, the pair sparked relationship rumors in October 2024. They were seen spending time together in photos obtained by TMZ around Valentine’s Day.

The wideout and the rapper were then spotted together at Madison Square Garden when they attended an NBA playoff game between the New York Knicks and the Boston Celtics on May 25.

Cardi B then made a special appearance at the fourth annual 'Diggs Day Camp" at the University of Maryland at the start of June.

Stefon Diggs recently rented a castle in France to spend time with Cardi B

Cardi B (L) with Stefon Diggs - Game Four - Source: Getty

Last week, it was reported that Stefon Diggs had rented a medieval castle, Château de Farcheville, just outside Paris, for a dreamy escape with Cardi B. According to "The Cut," the castle charges $12,000 per night and has some romantic comforts, including a music room, wine cellar and spa.

Although Diggs has made headlines for some of his offseason activities, he will soon need to turn his focus to football. The four-time Pro Bowl WR signed a three-year, $69 million contract with the Patriots in March.

Diggs still has some time before the Patriots begin their training camp on July 23. He is expected to play a critical role for his new team in the 2025 season, and many are looking forward to his partnership with quarterback Drake Maye.

