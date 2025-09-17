Cardi B confirms pregnancy with Stefon Diggs’ baby 19 days after lashing out at reporter over rumors outside LA courtroom

Cardi B is having her fourth baby, and it’s her first with NFL player Stefon Diggs. She shared the news in an interview on CBS Mornings, saying:

“I feel very strong. I feel very powerful that I’m doing all this work… while I’m creating a baby. Me and my man, we’re very supportive of each other.”

She added:

"Stefon Diggs just makes me feel safe and very confident and very strong."

Earlier, on September 2, outside a Los Angeles courtroom, Cardi had denied being pregnant. When a paparazzo asked if she was having baby No. 4 and mentioned both Offset and Stefon Diggs, Cardi got mad. She threw a pen at him and said:

“Stop disrespecting me… Act like you have some manners.”

Later, on Instagram Live, she said:

“No, you stupid b****… I’m just out of breath ’cause I have asthma.”

Cardi’s baby with Stefon Diggs is expected before February 2026, right before her arena tour starts.

She joked in the interview on CBS Mornings:

“Now y’all could buy my album so I can buy Pampers and diapers and all that stuff.”

Patriots wide receiver's girlfriend also said she waited to share the news until she could “close some deals first,” and added that her parents still don’t know.

“I’m scared of them,” she teased.

The baby news came just before her new album, "Am I the Drama?", drops on September 19.

Cardi B and Diggs went Instagram official in May.

FYI, Cardi shares three children (daughter, Kulture Kiari Cephus, 7, son Wave Set Cephus, 3, and daughter Blossom with ex-husband, Offset. They got divorced in July 2024, officially ending their seven-year marriage.

Before the baby, Cardi B failed to dedicate time to Stefon Diggs ahead of 2025 NFL Season

Just before Week 1 of the NFL season, Stefon Diggs was left without support from his girlfriend Cardi B, as she skipped a planned meet-up ahead of his big game against Tom Brady’s Raiders.

Cardi explained she was too busy preparing for her new album, "Am I the Drama?"

On September 4, via The Jasmine Brand Music., she said:

“This was my boyfriend's last weekend off before his season starts and I couldn’t even spend my time with him because I've been so busy… But he definitely understands. We've been talking about this season, we've been talking about September for such a long time because we've been working so hard for what we got going on.”

In the first two games of the 2025 NFL season, Stefon Diggs is slowly getting back into action after his injury. In Week 1 against the Raiders, the Patriots lost 20-13, and Diggs caught 6 passes for 57 yards, with no touchdowns.

His longest catch was 16 yards. In Week 2 against the Dolphins, the Patriots won 33–27, and Diggs was more involved. He ran more routes, got more chances, and was targeted more often, but still did not score.

After two games, his total is 6 catches, 57 yards, and 0 touchdowns.

