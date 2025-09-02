  • home icon
  Stefon Diggs left without GF Cardi B's support as rapper skips meeting Patriots WR ahead of Week 1 vs. Tom Brady's Raiders

Stefon Diggs left without GF Cardi B’s support as rapper skips meeting Patriots WR ahead of Week 1 vs. Tom Brady’s Raiders

By Oindrila Chowdhury
Published Sep 02, 2025 20:05 GMT
Stefon Diggs left without GF Cardi B&rsquo;s support as rapper skips meeting Patriots WR ahead of Week 1 vs. Tom Brady&rsquo;s Raiders
Stefon Diggs left without GF Cardi B's support as rapper skips meeting Patriots WR ahead of Week 1 vs. Tom Brady's Raiders

Cardi B had to skip spending time with her boyfriend, Stefon Diggs, before he returned to the NFL grind. The rapper explained that she has been busy getting ready to release her new album on Sept. 19.

"This was my boyfriend's last weekend off before his season starts and I could even spend my time with him because I've been so busy," Cardi B said on Monday, via The Jasmine Brand Music.
"But he definitely understand we've been talking about this season, we've been talking about September for such a long time because we've been working so hard for what we got going on."
In another video, Cardi B admitted that she was emotional and didn't know why, but it was the good kind of emotional.

Meanwhile, Diggs is preparing to suit up in the New England Patriots’ season opener against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

After months of rehab due to a torn ACL, Diggs has been cleared to play and is expected to be the go-to target of Drake Maye.

The Patriots are coming off back-to-back 4-13 seasons, and Diggs’ arrival is a major piece of their rebuild.

His girlfriend's video comes amid a turbulent time.

Cardi B is facing a lawsuit in Los Angeles tied to an alleged altercation with Emanil Ellis that happened in 2018. The former security guard claimed that the rapper assaulted her during a visit to a Beverly Hills OB-GYN office while she was secretly pregnant.

Cardi B was married to fellow rapper, Offset. They tied the knot on Sept. 20, 2017, in a private ceremony. She filed for divorce in 2020, but withdrew it, and filed again in July 2024.

They share three children: Kulture Kiari, Wave Set and Blossom.

Patriots HC Mike Vrabel gets real about Cardi B and Stefon Diggs

When asked about Stefon Diggs’ high-profile romance with Cardi B, Patriots coach Mike Vrabel gave a hilarious take.

“I haven’t seen her yet," Vrabel said on Aug. 5, via the "Bussin With The Boys" podcast. "I’m sure we’ll double date.”
He added that he always tries to meet the families and friends of his players when they watch games.

“If she’s here, I’ll say hi,” Vrabel said.

After months of rumors and low-key sightings, Cardi B and Diggs confirmed their relationship in June. Diggs surprised her with a castle rental in France during their dreamy European vacation on June 25.

However, just one month after going public with their romance, Cardi B wiped all traces of him from her Instagram.

Interestingly, the wide receiver flipped the script with a surprise gym video, where he trained her. Since then, the couple has been going strong.

Oindrila Chowdhury

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
