Mike Vrabel reveals true feelings on Cardi B-Stefon Diggs romance at Patriots training camp

New England Patriots coach Mike Vrabel had a funny response when asked about Cardi B dating Stefon Diggs.While talking on the Bussin’ With The Boys podcast, Vrabel was asked if he was excited to see Cardi B at games this season. He smiled and said:

Ad

“I haven’t seen her yet. … I’m sure we’ll double date."

Vrabel joked about going out with his wife and the celebrity couple.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The hosts, Will Compton and Taylor Lewan, kept the jokes going. They imagined Friday nights with Vrabel and his wife Jen hanging out with Cardi and Diggs. Lewan even brought up how Taylor Swift helped boost the NFL's popularity last year by dating Chiefs star Travis Kelce.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Mike Vrabel didn’t get too deep into the comparison but smiled and said:

“Yeah, I guess so. … we’ll see.”

He then explained that he always tries to meet the family and friends of his players when they come to games.

“If she’s here, I’ll say hi,” Vrabel said.

Mike Vrabel joined the New England Patriots as a player in 2001 and played through the 2008 season, becoming a key part of their early-2000s dynasty, and won three Super Bowls with them.

Ad

As a coach, Vrabel returned to the Patriots in January 2025, when he was hired as the 16th coach in franchise history, replacing Jerod Mayo.

Mike Vrabel shares take on Stefon Diggs' viral video at a controversial yacht party

In late May 2025, a viral video surfaced showing Stefon Diggs on a boat during Memorial Day weekend, surrounded by women and allegedly holding a small bag containing a pink substance.

Ad

Mike Vrabel addressed the incident during OTAs:

"It's something we're aware of, and obviously we want to make great decisions on and off the field. Any conversations that I've had with Stefon will remain between him and I and the club.

"The message will be the same for all our players, that we're trying to make great decisions. And any conversations that I've had with Stefon will remain between him and I and the club."

Ad

Reportedly, Cardi B was on the yacht with Stefon Diggs during the now-infamous Memorial Day weekend party in Miami.

According to multiple reports and footage, Cardi was seen dancing, laughing and partying alongside Diggs aboard the yacht. One clip showed Diggs playfully slapping Cardi’s backside while she twerked with her friends.

Ad

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs’ relationship linkup started in October 2024 when fans saw them together in Los Angeles, but Cardi denied they were dating during an Instagram Live.

In December, during her messy split with Offset, she admitted she was seeing someone but didn’t name Diggs. On Valentine’s Day 2025, the two were seen arriving at a hotel in Miami.

By May 12, they made their first big public appearance together at a Knicks–Celtics playoff game, where Cardi playfully squeezed Diggs’ cheeks on the Jumbotron.

In June, she made it Instagram official by posting a photo of Diggs. More recently, on Aug. 1, Diggs left a flirty comment on Cardi’s post, over her alleged hygiene issues post-BBL surgery.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Oindrila Chowdhury Oindrila Chowdhury is an NFL Journalist at Sportskeeda. She has a B.Sc. degree in Geography, Political Science, and Economics, and has pursued Postgraduate Certification in Capital Markets from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata.



Oindrila has over five years of experience in the field.



She was drawn to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2023 when Taylor Swift started dating star TE Travis Kelce - an interesting narrative for a self-proclaimed Swiftie like Oindrila.



Fresh off winning another Super Bowl in early 2024, she wondered how a team could go from not winning a Super Bowl in decades to clinching three titles in just four years. As a writer, Oindrila was drawn to their story and started following the team more closely.



When not glued to covering US Sports news, you can find Oindrila keeping up with pop culture, investing strategies, and the everything about fashion. Know More

New England Patriots Nation! Check out the latest Patriots Schedule and dive into the New England Patriots Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.